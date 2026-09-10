Manchester United's opening Champions League game against Sabah FK at Old Trafford is scheduled for a Thursday night

UEFA deliberately spread the first matchday fixtures across three consecutive nights to give the Champions League an exclusive window

United and Sabah are not the only teams playing on Thursday with five other fixtures also holding on the same day

Manchester United's long-awaited return to the Champions League has come with an unusual twist: their opening home fixture against Sabah FK at Old Trafford is scheduled for a Thursday evening, a night that has never been associated with the competition's most iconic matches.

For fans who grew up with Tuesday and Wednesday nights as the heartbeat of European football, seeing a Champions League fixture fall on a Thursday naturally raises questions.

Manchester United's first game on their return to the Champions League action is on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Why UEFA chose a Thursday slot

According to TUKO, the decision was deliberate rather than accidental.

UEFA arranged the first matchday of this season's Champions League as a standalone event, keeping it entirely separate from Europa League and Conference League action.

With 18 matches to accommodate across that exclusive opening window, the governing body spread fixtures over three consecutive nights: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Manchester United's game against Sabah FK landed in that final Thursday, September 10, slot as a direct consequence of the expanded format rather than any specific decision about the club itself.

Will the Thursday arrangement be regular

Supporters concerned about a permanent shift in scheduling can set their worries aside.

The Thursday arrangement applies only to the opening matchday.

From round two onwards, the Champions League reverts to its familiar Tuesday and Wednesday programme for the rest of the season.

The Europa League follows a comparable structure. It receives its own exclusive opening week a week later, with fixtures scheduled across Wednesday 17 September and Thursday 17 September, before settling back into its regular Thursday night calendar for the remainder of the campaign.

Other games on Thursday

United are also far from alone in playing on the Thursday, as noted by Metro.

Several other high-profile matches are slotted into the same evening, including Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw with Roma and PSV sharing the spoils with Shakhtar Donetsk in the 1-1 stalemate.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich against Bodo/Glimt, Slavia Praha against Lens, and Como against RB Leipzig will be played at the same time as United's game.

The quirk is, in short, a product of logistics rather than tradition, and one that will not outlast the opening week of the competition.

Gary Neville warns Man United over defence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gary Neville urged Manchester United to strengthen their defence before the summer transfer window closed.

The former England defender warned that failing to address the issue could eventually come back to haunt the club.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh