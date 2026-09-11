Mike McFarland, the veteran voice actor behind Master Roshi in Dragon Ball Z and Buggy the Clown in One Piece, died at 56

The American anime dubbing figure spent his final days at a care facility in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family and colleagues

Fellow voice actor Matt Mercer was among those who paid tribute, crediting McFarland with shaping his career

Mike McFarland, one of the most recognisable figures in American anime dubbing, died on Wednesday at a care facility in Dallas, Texas, after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. He was 56.

Mike McFarland, Dragon Ball and One Piece voice actor, dies at 56 after battling a serious illness. Image credit: Universally addicted

Source: Facebook

Fellow voice actress Brina Palencia made the announcement on September 10, 2026, saying colleagues from the voice-over community gathered around McFarland in his final days, singing songs and sharing stories to keep his spirits up.

McFarland's legacy in Anime Dubbing

Mike McFarland built his reputation primarily through his work with Funimation, where he contributed as a voice actor, writer and director across several major Japanese anime titles adapted for English-speaking audiences.

The American actor was best known as the original English voice of Master Roshi in the Funimation adaptations of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z.

Other notable credits include Buggy the Clown in One Piece and appearances in Fullmetal Alchemist, Psycho-Pass, and Attack on Titan.

His influence extended well beyond the recording booth. As a voice director, McFarland oversaw English adaptations of productions including Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Case Closed, Attack on Titan, the Rebuild of Evangelion films and Summer Wars — a body of work that helped define how a generation of Western audiences experienced Japanese animation.

Tributes From the Voice-Over Community to McFarland

Tributes have since emerged from across the industry.

Actor Matt Mercer described McFarland as a close friend and credited him with opening doors early in his career, citing opportunities to work on Attack on Titan and One Piece as among them.

Mercer recalled their shared time at conventions, in Dallas and during personal visits, as moments filled with laughter.

He remembered McFarland as clever, welcoming, playful and brilliant, and expressed his sadness at losing him at what he considered a young age.

McFarland's death represents a significant moment for the American anime dubbing industry, where his dual contributions as a performer and a director helped shape the English-language identity of some of the most widely followed anime series in the world.

The Facebook post announcing Mike McFarland's death is below.

Voice actor Peter Cullen dies at 85

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor who portrayed Optimus Prime and voiced several other iconic characters. His career spanned decades across animation, film and television.

Cullen shaped Optimus Prime’s powerful yet compassionate voice after taking advice from his Vietnam War veteran brother. He later shared part of his earnings from the role with his brother as a lasting tribute to that influence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh