A solemn ceremony took place at Accra International Airport as the remains of NPA Deputy CEO Dr. Dramani Bukari arrived

Sector Minister Dr. John Jinapor, NPA Chief Executive Godwin Tameklo and other senior officials gathered to receive the body

Burial service for Dr. Bukari is scheduled for Thursday, 20th August 2026 in Damongo in the Savannah Region

The remains of Dr. Dramani Bukari, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), were received at the Accra International Airport on August 19 evening in a solemn ceremony attended by senior government and industry officials.

Sector Minister Hon. Dr. John Jinapor led the delegation that gathered to receive the body, joined by NPA Chief Executive Godwin Tameklo (Esq), leadership of the National Petroleum Authority, and representatives of Bukari's family, alongside other distinguished individuals.

Dramani Bukari: Remains Of Deputy NPA CEO Arrive In Ghana After Death Abroad

Source: Facebook

The National Petroleum Authority described the passing as a deeply painful blow to the organisation.

In a statement released by the authority, officials said the grief surrounding Bukari's death was "teeth-gnashing" and may "take forever to heal," adding that "a man so humble and a life so cherished and irreplaceable returns to His Maker."

The tribute underscored the profound impact Bukari had on colleagues and the institution he served.

The final burial service for Bukari will be held in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Thursday, 20th August 2026, beginning at 8:00am.

Damongo, the regional capital of the Savannah Region, is where mourners will gather to pay their last respects to the late deputy chief executive.

The NPA has not released further details about the cause of Bukari's death or the circumstances surrounding his passing at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh