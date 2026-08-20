Dramani Bukari: Remains Of Deputy NPA CEO Arrive In Ghana After Death Abroad
- A solemn ceremony took place at Accra International Airport as the remains of NPA Deputy CEO Dr. Dramani Bukari arrived
- Sector Minister Dr. John Jinapor, NPA Chief Executive Godwin Tameklo and other senior officials gathered to receive the body
- Burial service for Dr. Bukari is scheduled for Thursday, 20th August 2026 in Damongo in the Savannah Region
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The remains of Dr. Dramani Bukari, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), were received at the Accra International Airport on August 19 evening in a solemn ceremony attended by senior government and industry officials.
Sector Minister Hon. Dr. John Jinapor led the delegation that gathered to receive the body, joined by NPA Chief Executive Godwin Tameklo (Esq), leadership of the National Petroleum Authority, and representatives of Bukari's family, alongside other distinguished individuals.
The National Petroleum Authority described the passing as a deeply painful blow to the organisation.
In a statement released by the authority, officials said the grief surrounding Bukari's death was "teeth-gnashing" and may "take forever to heal," adding that "a man so humble and a life so cherished and irreplaceable returns to His Maker."
The tribute underscored the profound impact Bukari had on colleagues and the institution he served.
The final burial service for Bukari will be held in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Thursday, 20th August 2026, beginning at 8:00am.
Damongo, the regional capital of the Savannah Region, is where mourners will gather to pay their last respects to the late deputy chief executive.
The NPA has not released further details about the cause of Bukari's death or the circumstances surrounding his passing at the time of publication.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.