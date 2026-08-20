Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan died in a helicopter crash in Kenya's Samburu County

The seven victims included five Americans, among them NBCUniversal journalist José Alberto Suárez and Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte

The helicopter operated by Lady Lori Helicopters went down on Mount Ololokwe during a scenic wildlife flight on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

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Seven people lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in Kenya's Samburu county on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, with victims hailing from Ecuador and the United States, according to the BBC.

Tragic helicopter crash in Kenya claims seven lives, including Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and five Americans. Image credit: Kenya Red Cross/Handout via Reuters

Source: UGC

Among those killed were Ecuador's intelligence chief, Michele Sensi-Contugi, 44, and his wife, Stephany Hollihan.

Sensi-Contugi had served as director general of the Strategic Intelligence Centre since his appointment to the role in 2024.

Ecuador's president's office led official tributes, expressing the government's deep sorrow over his death. Former Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso also confirmed the intelligence chief had perished in the accident.

The remaining five victims were American nationals, according to a US State Department spokesperson.

Victims Identified in the Kenya Crash

A report by BBC on August 19, 2026, confirmed that one of the Americans killed was José Alberto Suárez, a journalist with NBCUniversal.

The company described him in the memo as "a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague," adding that he was "an exceptional colleague and mentor to many."

Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte was also named among the American victims, confirmed by local and US media.

US Representative Carlos Antonio Gimenez responded to Duarte's death on X, writing:

"Our prayers are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. May their memories be a blessing."

What Happened on Mount Ololokwe

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 operated by Lady Lori Helicopters, was conducting a scenic flight from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy towards the Ewaso Nyiro river when it crashed at approximately 09:13 local time (06:13 GMT).

Images from the scene showed smoke rising from a wooded area on Mount Ololokwe, with members of the Kenya Red Cross arriving at the still-burning wreckage.

Lady Lori Helicopters said it was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the guests, crew, their families and loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic accident," the company said in a statement.

Samburu County is a well-known tourist destination, attracting visitors for its wildlife conservancies and dramatic landscape.

Helicopter incidents have occurred with some regularity in Kenya. A crash in Nandi County in February 2026 killed six people, including a member of parliament.

In 2024, Kenya's military chief, General Francis Omondi Ogolla, died after an army helicopter carrying 11 people came down in the west of the country, leaving only two survivors.

An aircraft carrying three government officials makes an emergency landing after an unforeseen weather change. Image credit: The Eastleigh Voice, Business Today Kenya

Source: UGC

Helicopter carrying Kenyan officials makes emergency landing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a helicopter transporting three of Kenya's most senior government officials made an unplanned landing in Kericho County on Sunday, 9 August, after the pilot ran into dangerous weather mid-flight.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor were all on board when conditions in the region's skies deteriorated sharply, forcing the crew to abort the planned route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh