The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for Ghana in July 2026

The office removed earlier warnings relating to the rainy season in Accra and surrounding areas

British citizens travelling to the Upper East region face a specific advisory over security conditions in one district

The UK has updated its travel advice for its citizens heading to Ghana, as of July 2026.

In the latest update, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office removed information about flooding in parts of Ghana.

UK Updates Advice for Travel to Ghana Removing Major Warning, Flags Controversial Hotspot

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The advisory cited flooding in Accra and surrounding areas.

June saw consistent rainfall in southern Ghana, which resulted in flash flooding in some instances, such as on June 29.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has, however, flagged one district in the country.

It advises against all but essential travel to the Bawku Municipal area in the Upper East region of Ghana.

Bawku has notably been plagued by recurring conflicts for decades.

"If you must travel to Bawku, you are strongly advised to contact the regional police headquarters in Bolgatanga town before travelling. Frequent curfews have been put in place in Bawku, with requirements and times changing. Security checks, including roadblocks, are often in effect and you should be prepared to show identification if asked. Be prepared for the security response to change without notice."

There have been a number of attacks related to the conflict in Bawku on the Nasia -Walewale-Bolgatanga road (Northeast) and the Bolgatanga- Zebilla – Bawku – Pulmankom road (Upper East). Many people are arranging police escorts when travelling along these roads.

British citizens have been asked to take this into consideration, including any precautionary measures, before deciding to travel along these roads.

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Source: YEN.com.gh