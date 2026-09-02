Companies Offering EVs Under Work-and-Pay Arrangements in Ghana
- Several work-and-pay programmes are helping commercial drivers in Ghana access electric vehicles without paying the full purchase price upfront
- Qualified drivers can use the vehicles for ride-hailing services while making structured daily or weekly payments towards eventual ownership
- Applicants should examine the total repayment, deposit, charging costs, maintenance responsibilities and ownership conditions before signing any agreement
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Electric vehicles are gradually entering Ghana’s ride-hailing business because of their comparatively lower running costs.
However, the initial cost of purchasing an EV remains beyond the means of many commercial drivers. Some companies have consequently introduced work-and-pay, lease-to-own and salaried driver programmes.
Company
Type of arrangement
Eventual ownership
Wayve Mobility
Work-and-pay
Yes, reportedly within three to four years
Afro-Arab Group
Work-and-pay
Yes, after completing the payment arrangement
SolarTaxi Ghana
Rental and finance lease
Depends on the selected plan
Feenix Ghana
Drive-to-own
Yes, subject to the contract
TT Transport
Commercial fleet leasing
Not clearly confirmed
Evolve EV
Salaried driving
No; vehicles are returned daily
Work towards ownership
Wayve Mobility describes its operation as Ghana’s EV-first work-and-pay programme. It provides qualified drivers with vehicles such as the Leapmotor T03 and Dongfeng Nano Box for ride-hailing work.
Drivers make structured payments while working on platforms such as Bolt and can reportedly own their vehicles within three to four years.
The Afro-Arab Group also officially launched an EV work-and-pay programme in February 2026. The first 50 vehicles were handed over to beneficiaries at the company’s office in Kokomlemle, Accra, according to MyJoyOnline.
The company plans to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles in phases. However, its complete repayment conditions and current application procedure are not available on its official website.
SolarTaxi Ghana offers electric cars and motorcycles through rental and finance-lease arrangements. Customers interested in ownership must specifically select a lease-to-own plan.
Other available driver arrangements
Feenix Ghana operates a drive-to-own programme for commercial drivers and has advertised electric vehicles among its available options. Payment periods, deposits and included maintenance services may differ between contracts.
TT Transport recruits qualified drivers to operate electric vehicles under its Bolt and Yango fleet. Its website confirms that it leases EVs to drivers but does not clearly state whether each arrangement ends in ownership.
Evolve EV provides another option through Uber’s vehicle marketplace. Under its programme, drivers reportedly work 12-hour shifts and receive a GH¢2,500 monthly base salary plus bonuses. Charging, maintenance and insurance are covered, but the vehicle must be returned daily.
Before joining any programme, drivers should obtain a written contract covering the total repayment, charging costs, maintenance, insurance, working days and conditions for eventual ownership.
EV within GH¢50k to GH¢80k to the budget
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that several mini electric cars fall within the GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 price bracket before import expenses.
Models from Zhidou, Chery, Bestune, Geely, Changan and Wuling offer ranges of about 170km to 222km.
Shipping, import duties, clearing and registration would increase the final amount paid in Ghana.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.