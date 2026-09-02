Several work-and-pay programmes are helping commercial drivers in Ghana access electric vehicles without paying the full purchase price upfront

Qualified drivers can use the vehicles for ride-hailing services while making structured daily or weekly payments towards eventual ownership

Applicants should examine the total repayment, deposit, charging costs, maintenance responsibilities and ownership conditions before signing any agreement

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Electric vehicles are gradually entering Ghana’s ride-hailing business because of their comparatively lower running costs.

List of firms offering electric vehicles on work-and-pay terms in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the initial cost of purchasing an EV remains beyond the means of many commercial drivers. Some companies have consequently introduced work-and-pay, lease-to-own and salaried driver programmes.

Company Type of arrangement Eventual ownership Wayve Mobility Work-and-pay Yes, reportedly within three to four years Afro-Arab Group Work-and-pay Yes, after completing the payment arrangement SolarTaxi Ghana Rental and finance lease Depends on the selected plan Feenix Ghana Drive-to-own Yes, subject to the contract TT Transport Commercial fleet leasing Not clearly confirmed Evolve EV Salaried driving No; vehicles are returned daily

Work towards ownership

Wayve Mobility describes its operation as Ghana’s EV-first work-and-pay programme. It provides qualified drivers with vehicles such as the Leapmotor T03 and Dongfeng Nano Box for ride-hailing work.

Drivers make structured payments while working on platforms such as Bolt and can reportedly own their vehicles within three to four years.

The Afro-Arab Group also officially launched an EV work-and-pay programme in February 2026. The first 50 vehicles were handed over to beneficiaries at the company’s office in Kokomlemle, Accra, according to MyJoyOnline.

The company plans to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles in phases. However, its complete repayment conditions and current application procedure are not available on its official website.

SolarTaxi Ghana offers electric cars and motorcycles through rental and finance-lease arrangements. Customers interested in ownership must specifically select a lease-to-own plan.

Other available driver arrangements

Feenix Ghana operates a drive-to-own programme for commercial drivers and has advertised electric vehicles among its available options. Payment periods, deposits and included maintenance services may differ between contracts.

TT Transport recruits qualified drivers to operate electric vehicles under its Bolt and Yango fleet. Its website confirms that it leases EVs to drivers but does not clearly state whether each arrangement ends in ownership.

Evolve EV provides another option through Uber’s vehicle marketplace. Under its programme, drivers reportedly work 12-hour shifts and receive a GH¢2,500 monthly base salary plus bonuses. Charging, maintenance and insurance are covered, but the vehicle must be returned daily.

Before joining any programme, drivers should obtain a written contract covering the total repayment, charging costs, maintenance, insurance, working days and conditions for eventual ownership.

EV within GH¢50k to GH¢80k to the budget

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that several mini electric cars fall within the GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 price bracket before import expenses.

Models from Zhidou, Chery, Bestune, Geely, Changan and Wuling offer ranges of about 170km to 222km.

Shipping, import duties, clearing and registration would increase the final amount paid in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh