Japan's Immigration Services Agency announced sweeping changes to its residence permit fee structure, set to take effect on October 1, 2026

The cost of filing a physical permanent residence application will jump from ¥10,000 to ¥200,000 (GH₵700.27 to GH₵14,005.42) a 1,900% increase

Foreign workers, international students, and expatriate families living in Japan will bear the full financial impact of the new tiered fee system

Japan is set to introduce a major increase in administrative fees for foreign nationals, with the cost of applying for permanent residency expected to rise by up to 1,900%.

The new fee structure, scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2026, will replace Japan's longstanding flat-rate system with charges based on the type and duration of residence status, as well as the method used to submit an application.

Japan to raise permanent residence permit fees by 1,900 per cent from October 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Permanent residency fees to surge

According to details released by Japan's Immigration Services Agency, foreign nationals applying for permanent residency will face the largest increase.

The fee for submitting a permanent residency application in person will rise from the current ¥10,000 to ¥200,000 (GH₵700.27 to GH₵14,005.42), representing an increase of 1,900%.

The new charge is equivalent to roughly £1,000 (GH₵15.20( or $1,300 (GH₵11.15), depending on exchange rates.

New fees for residence renewals and status changes

Japan will also scrap the current flat fee of ¥6,000 for changing or extending a temporary residence status.

Under the revised system, applicants will pay different fees depending on the length of stay granted.

The new charges include:

Up to three months: ¥10,000 (GH₵700.27) for both in-person and online applications.

One year: ¥33,000 ( GH₵2,311.91) for counter applications and ¥27,000 (GH₵1,891.51) for online submissions.

for online submissions. Three to five years: ¥64,000 (GH₵4,483.58) for in-person applications and ¥56,000 (GH₵3,923.01) online.

Five years or more: ¥75,000 (GH₵5,253.60) for counter applications and ¥65,000 (GH₵4,552.55) for online submissions.

Online applications will generally attract lower fees than applications submitted physically at regional immigration offices, in an apparent effort to encourage the use of digital services.

Japan explains reason for higher fees

Officials said the revised charges are intended to reflect the growing administrative costs associated with processing residence applications and strengthening immigration infrastructure.

The Immigration Services Agency said the changes were designed to "reflect the cost of processing applications and to support a more robust administrative structure."

Japan's foreign population has reached record levels in recent years, increasing pressure on immigration offices and regional administrative centres.

Foreign workers and students to feel impact

The new fees are expected to affect foreign workers, international students and expatriate families planning to remain in Japan for extended periods.

Short-term visitors and tourists will not be affected by the changes to residence permit fees.

However, immigration experts have noted that applicants who submit their applications before October 1, 2026 are expected to remain subject to the current fee structure, even if a final decision is made after the new rules take effect.

Japan lists jobs eligible for work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's government had officially outlined occupational categories under which foreign nationals could qualify for a work visa.

The categories spanned a broad range of professions, from medical services and legal roles to skilled labour and nursing care.

Foreign nationals whose qualifications fell within any of the recognised categories were eligible to begin the application process.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh