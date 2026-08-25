A Toyota Voxy carrying seven passengers at GH¢150 each would generate GH¢1,050 from one Accra–Kumasi journey

The vehicle could record GH¢2,100 in sales after completing a full return journey with seven passengers in both directions

Fuel and other operating expenses could reduce the amount retained to approximately GH¢800–GH¢1,100

A Toyota Voxy operating commercially between Accra and Kumasi could record daily sales of approximately GH¢2,100 after completing one full return journey.

How many Accra–Kumasi trips could repay a Toyota Voxy’s purchase price. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The calculation is based on the vehicle carrying seven paying passengers and charging GH¢150 per person.

The amount matches the executive fare announced by VIP Jeoun Transport for the Accra–Kumasi route in April 2026. Its standard service costs GH¢120.

Toyota Voxy prices in Ghana

The Toyota Voxy is an eight-seater vehicle, including the driver’s seat. It is spacious enough for intercity passenger transport, although carrying substantial luggage could reduce the number of passengers accommodated comfortably.

Current advertisements show that a 2012 Toyota Voxy costs roughly GH¢110,000 to GH¢160,000. Most foreign-used 2015 models are advertised for between GH¢180,000 and GH¢235,000, depending on their condition and features.

Calculating Voxy’s daily sales

At GH¢150 per passenger, seven passengers would pay a combined GH¢1,050 for a one-way journey from Accra to Kumasi.

If the driver secures another seven passengers for the return journey, the vehicle would generate an additional GH¢1,050. Total sales for the round trip would therefore reach GH¢2,100.

The road distance between Accra and Kumasi is approximately 251 kilometres, making the return journey about 502 kilometres.

Assuming the Voxy covers between nine and 11 kilometres per litre, it could consume approximately 46 to 56 litres of petrol. At an estimated pump price of GH¢14 to GH¢16 per litre, fuel could cost between GH¢650 and GH¢900 for the return journey.

After fuel, roughly GH¢1,200 to GH¢1,450 would remain. Station charges, maintenance, insurance, the driver’s allowance and other expenses could reduce the possible take-home amount to about GH¢800–GH¢1,100.

However, these figures depend heavily on securing full passenger loads in both directions. Empty seats or returning without passengers would significantly reduce the earnings.

How much Bolt drivers make in Accra

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bolt drivers in Accra work long hours daily, but several factors quietly determine how much money finally stays with them.

Fuel, commissions, and maintenance costs played roles, making the income story more complicated than many might expect.

Some drivers managed stronger numbers than others, but a closer look paints a different picture of the ride-hailing business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh