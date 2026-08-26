Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit transition and northern sectors late in the afternoon into the evening

The coastal and middle sectors face slight rain or drizzle, while the sea state is described as rough

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, warning Ghanaians of changing conditions across several parts of the country as the day progresses.

According to GMet, mostly cloudy skies mixed with patches of sunshine will define the afternoon across the majority of the country.

The GMet warns of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, August 26, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The coastal and middle sectors, however, are expected to experience slight rain or drizzle during this period.

Storms likely to hit northern and transition zones

As the day moves into the late afternoon and evening, conditions are set to deteriorate further inland.

GMet has flagged the transition and northern sectors as likely targets for thunderstorms and rain, urging residents in those areas to take necessary precautions ahead of the expected downpours.

On a more comfortable note, the agency indicated that relatively cool temperatures will settle across the country during the night and into the early morning hours, offering some relief after the day's unsettled weather.

Rough sea conditions warned

GMet also issued a caution regarding maritime conditions, describing the state of the sea as rough.

Fishermen, boat operators, and anyone with planned sea activity along Ghana's coast are advised to exercise extreme care or consider postponing travel until conditions improve.

The agency rounded off its forecast with a straightforward safety reminder, urging the public to stay safe as the weather evolves throughout the day.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet below:

Baby missing after June Accra floods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed gave the update during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 24.

The June 29 floods had struck communities across seven regions, affecting nearly 92,000 people from more than 18,000 households.

Greater Accra had recorded the highest number of casualties, with 17 deaths and more than 56,000 people affected across 27 districts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh