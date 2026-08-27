The Cheapest Brand-New Cars Available at Zonda Tec Ghana in 2026
- Zonda Tec Ghana offers several affordable brand-new vehicles for Ghanaians who may prefer a new car to a used imported one
- The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro and Haval Jolion stand out among the company’s cheapest passenger vehicles available in 2026
- Their engines, interior features and ownership benefits differ, giving buyers options based on their budget and driving needs
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Ghanaians looking for affordable brand-new cars in 2026 may consider some of the entry-level vehicles available at Zonda Tec Ghana.
The automobile company sells vehicles from brands such as Chery, GWM and Haval. Its collection stretches from small SUVs to luxury vehicles, pickups, trucks and heavy-duty equipment.
However, the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro and Haval Jolion currently stand out among the company’s most affordable passenger vehicles with publicly advertised starting prices.
Chery Tiggo 2 Pro leads
The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is promoted by Zonda Tec Ghana as the cheapest brand-new SUV in its collection.
According to information published by the company in January 2026, its starting price was below GH¢225,000. The vehicle is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine and comes with an automatic CVT transmission.
It is a five-seater compact SUV designed mainly for city driving, small families and first-time buyers seeking a new vehicle instead of a used imported car.
Some of its notable features include a touchscreen entertainment system, reverse camera, parking sensors, cruise control, keyless entry and tyre-pressure monitoring.
The Tiggo 2 Pro is reportedly available through Zonda Tec Ghana’s 11 branches. However, buyers must request a current quotation because the amount may change with the specification and other costs.
Haval Jolion offers more power
The Haval Jolion is another relatively affordable brand-new SUV offered by Zonda Tec Ghana. The company previously advertised it with a starting price of approximately GH¢300,000.
Unlike the Tiggo 2 Pro, the Jolion is fitted with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. It also provides more interior space and additional technology, making it suitable for buyers who want a stronger and more spacious vehicle.
Vehicle
Advertised starting price
Engine
Chery Tiggo 2 Pro
Starting price of GH¢225,000
1.5-litre petrol
Haval Jolion
Starting price of GH¢300,000
1.5-litre turbo petrol
Zonda Tec Ghana also sells the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, electric vehicles and other models, but their current prices are available mainly on request.
Prospective buyers should therefore confirm the final price, warranty, registration charges, insurance and financing conditions directly with the company before making payment.
Kantanka introduces vehicle designed for Ghana's roads
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a staff member had introduced the new Kantanka K71 Pro in a presentation video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios on social media.
She said that the car had been designed for Ghanaian roads, promising strong performance on highways and rough roads, with fuel efficiency and transmission highlighted.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.