The Sunyani Central and Female Prisons completed a three-day sign language training programme for officers organised by a local church

Acting Officer-in-Charge ADP Samuel Addae officially opened the programme, urging officers to build skills for humane, inclusive communication

Officers received both classroom instruction and practical sessions covering Deaf culture, sign language history, and basic communication techniques

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Officers at the Sunyani Central and Female Prisons have wrapped up a three-day sign language training programme designed to strengthen communication between prison staff and inmates with hearing or speech-related challenges.

Sunyani prison officers complete sign language training, gaining Deaf culture and communication skills to support more inclusive, humane care in Ghana. Image credit: Ghana Prisons Service/FB

Source: UGC

The Sunyani Central Church of Christ organised the initiative as part of its broader commitment to fostering inclusiveness within Ghana's correctional system.

By bringing the training directly into the facility, the church aimed to give officers practical, usable skills rather than theoretical knowledge alone.

ADP Addae opens the training

The Acting Officer-in-Charge of Sunyani Central Prison, ADP Samuel Addae, formally opened the programme, welcoming both the facilitators and participating officers.

He stressed that effective communication sits at the heart of well-run correctional facilities and called on officers to keep developing themselves so they can engage with inmates and the public in a professional, respectful and humane way.

ADP Addae pointed out that even a working knowledge of sign language would go a long way in creating a more inclusive environment, allowing staff to respond appropriately when they encounter individuals who cannot communicate through speech.

The programme blended classroom learning with hands-on practice. Facilitators introduced officers to the origins and development of sign language, Deaf culture and the etiquette expected when communicating with the Deaf community.

Practical sessions followed, giving participants the chance to put their newly acquired techniques to use in real-time exercises.

The training is expected to reshape how officers approach interactions with inmates who have communication barriers, ensuring that every person within the facility is treated with dignity and receives the support they need.

Officials expressed hope that the skills gained during the three days would become part of everyday practice at both the Sunyani Central and Female Prisons going forward.

The Facebook post below contains photos from the sign language training class.

UCC: Nsawam prison inmate graduated with first-class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 40-year-old Ghanaian man has made history at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison by graduating with a first-class Bachelor of Education degree in Junior High Education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) while serving a prison sentence.

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik, who spent 12 years behind bars, completed his secondary and tertiary education through distance learning programmes offered at the facility.

He sat for the November WASSCE examination in 2018, earning an aggregate of 12, before proceeding to enrol in UCC's distance education programme to pursue his undergraduate degree.

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Source: YEN.com.gh