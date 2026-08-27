Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has assembled a luxury car collection spanning Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach and Tesla

His most recent acquisitions include a Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid worth around $1.1 million and a customised 2026 Mercedes-Maybach

Davido has also extended his generosity beyond his own garage, gifting vehicles to his wife Chioma and her personal assistant

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Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has built one of the most talked-about luxury car collections in the African entertainment industry.

A close look at Nigerian artist Davido's multi-million-dollar car collection. Image credit: Davido

Source: Facebook

Over the years, the singer has acquired high-end vehicles from brands including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach, Bentley, Tesla and Range Rover.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, began expanding his garage more aggressively as his music career grew.

The artist's collection includes more than 10 cars, with several purchases running into hundreds of thousands or more than a million dollars.

2016-2018: Audi R8 and Bentley Bentayga

Davido’s luxury-car journey began in November 2016 when he bought himself a convertible Audi R8 for his 23rd birthday.

The German sports car came with a V10 engine producing 413 horsepower and could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Two years later, following the success of his 30 Billion concert, Davido added a white Bentley Bentayga to his garage.

The luxury SUV was reportedly worth more than $80,000 at the time and quickly became one of the singer’s most recognisable vehicles.

2021: Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Aventador

In 2021, Davido stepped further into the world of ultra-luxury vehicles with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly valued at around $400,000.

The SUV featured a 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and a customised interior.

That same year, he added a Lamborghini Aventador reportedly worth between $240,000 and $400,000.

Its V12 engine produced 759 horsepower, while the supercar could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

2022-2023: Maybach GLS 600 and Virgil Abloh Maybach

Following his sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in 2022, Davido added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to his collection. The luxury SUV was estimated at $200,000 and combined a 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine with EQ Boost hybrid technology.

In 2023, he acquired the limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition.

The model was reportedly worth about $320,000, with only 150 units produced globally. Designed in collaboration with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, it became one of the rarest cars in Davido’s garage.

2023: Second Aventador and Range Rover Vogue

Davido continued his spending spree in 2023 by adding a second Lamborghini Aventador.

The V12 supercar was valued at more than $800,000, with its final cost reportedly increasing after shipping and Nigerian import clearance.

He also acquired a 2024 Range Rover Vogue, reportedly valued at about $280,000.

The British luxury SUV became another high-profile addition to his collection and was seen among his preferred vehicles for outings.

2024: Tesla Cybertrucks and Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2024, Davido embraced futuristic motoring by purchasing two Tesla Cybertrucks, including the top-tier Cyberbeast edition.

Each vehicle was reportedly valued at around $320,000 based on the figures in the report.

The singer also acquired a Rolls-Royce Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s first ultra-luxury electric coupe.

The vehicle was reportedly worth more than $800,000, while Davido was widely reported as one of the first celebrities in Nigeria to own the model.

2024: Cadillac Escalade and Convoy Vehicles

Davido’s 2024 acquisitions also included a fully customised Cadillac Escalade, which his luxury car dealer reportedly gifted him for his birthday.

The gift came shortly after reports that the singer had spent more than $1.6 million on cars.

His wider convoy also included a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and a Toyota Prado.

The Prado alone was reportedly valued at more than $95,000, showing that his luxury lifestyle extended beyond his personal supercars.

2025: Rolls-Royce Phantom and Black Badge Cullinan

Davido closed out 2024 and entered 2025 with another Rolls-Royce addition. He treated himself to a 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom reportedly worth more than $800,000.

The luxury saloon features a twin-turbo V12 engine and an intelligent suspension system designed to provide a smooth ride.

In 2025, he added a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II, valued at about $850,000.

The 592-horsepower SUV combines the imposing Cullinan design with Rolls-Royce’s sportier Black Badge treatment.

2025: Lamborghini Revuelto and 2026 Maybach SL680

Davido’s 2025 garage expansion also included a customised Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid, reportedly valued at around $1.1 million.

The hybrid supercar combines a V12 engine with three electric motors to produce 1,001 horsepower.

His latest major acquisition highlighted in the report is the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 convertible.

The customised roadster reportedly cost between $550,000 and $950,000 after shipping, clearing and Nigerian customs duties. Its “White Ambience” design features an obsidian black metallic hood, an opalite white magno body and Crystal White Nappa leather.

From the Audi R8 he bought at 23 to the million-dollar Lamborghini Revuelto, Davido’s collection reflects the growth of his career and his taste for some of the world’s most expensive vehicles.

With more than 10 cars highlighted in the report, his garage spans sports cars, luxury SUVs, electric vehicles and bespoke Maybach models.

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Source: YEN.com.gh