A chanfang machine has been spotted on the lake near Weija Dam, alarming residents in the Weija Oblogo area

Residents have called on authorities to investigate the machine's presence and determine how it arrived at the location

The discovery has raised concerns about potential illegal mining activity near the water body

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Fear has gripped some residents around the Weija Dam following the emergence of a chanfang on the lake.

This has prompted calls for authorities to investigate how it got to the spot around Weija Oblogo and its purpose.

Concern As Changfan Machines Associated Galamsey Found On Weija Lake. Credit: uchar/UTV

Source: Facebook

UTV reported that residents are concerned this may signal some illegal mining activity.

Illegal mining, known as Galamsey, has destroyed several rivers across the country.

A Chanfang machine is a type of equipment used in galamsey mining in Ghana, specifically for washing ore during the mining process.

These machines contribute to high pollution of water bodies and have been banned by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) due to their severe environmental impact

About the illegal mining problem

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana has traditionally been an indigenous activity traced back to the 15th century, which often employed rudimentary means of extracting the minerals. Known locally as “galamsey”, this term is derived from the rudimentary process of gathering bits of mined minerals to sell using tools like a pickaxe, shovel and pans.

But this term is considered outdated and a misnomer, given that Chinese involvement has transformed the illegal small-scale mining through the introduction of machinery like the aforementioned changfa crushing machines and the trommel wash plants, as well as the proliferation of excavators, water platforms and suction equipment for dredging in rivers.

This mechanisation has allowed land that would previously have taken years to mine using traditional methods to be mined in weeks.

Destruction and pollution of farmlands from galamsey

There has been particular concern over the destruction of farmland and the diversion of streams and rivers for mining purposes.

Illegal mining has replaced subsistence agriculture in several rural areas as the principal income-earning activity.

An estimated 1.2 million hectares of farmland have been lost to illegal mining in Ghana. Estimates suggest over 30,000 hectares of cocoa farms were destroyed through illegal mining in 2025. A study in the Amansie West district in the Ashanti Region noted that 71% of cocoa farmers had lost land to illegal mining.

Most of these losses result from agreements with farmers, although some farms are taken over by force.

In the Upper Denkyira East district in the Central Region, a study revealed that about 65 farms had been destroyed by illegal mining, while a further 53 other farms were at risk of being destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

YEN.com.gh that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

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Source: YEN.com.gh