President John Mahama after taking office on January 7, 2025, promised to tackle the galamsey situation

After setting up a team to ensure illegal mining is stopped, he has directed them to desist from burning seized equipment

The President said he hopes to engage small-scale miners so they can develop a proper plan to curb galamsey

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the team handling illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey to only seize the excavators involved and not burn them.

The President made this call when the members of the Christian Council visited him at the Jubilee House on Friday, February 21, 2025.

President John Mahama directs anti-galamsey team to only seize excavators and not burn them.

President Mahama said there was a need for a structured approach that balances enforcement with sustainable mining practices.

Speaking on the effects of galamsey on natural resources and the citizenry, he said that about 1.8 million Ghanaians are into small-scale mining, making it a significant issue related to employment and displacement.

He stressed that even though small-scale mining is legal, it must be done responsibly to avoid environmental destruction.

President Mahama said that Ghana has 280 forest reserves and out of that 43 have been encroached on by illegal miners.

He noted that operations to clear these reserves have begun, with a recent intervention in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve leading to the removal of excavators and other equipment.

He then directed the enforcement team to seize and not destroy such equipment, since such practice has received numerous criticisms in the past.

“I've told them not to burn the excavators. They should confiscate them,” President Mahama stated.

He also stated that a mobile reinforcement team has been established to assist forestry officials in handling illegal miners who attempt to return after being evicted.

Additionally, President Mahama stated that he will engage with small-scale miners to introduce more sustainable practices.

President Mahama said he is committed to finding a balanced solution to the galamsey menace. This is to ensure that the livelihoods of those involved in small-scale mining are taken away from them.

