The Attorney General has instructed EOCO to investigate Yakubu Abanga and Joseph Yammin over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities

The probe, stemming from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, seeks to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated

EOCO is tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources

The Attorney General has instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Yakubu Abanga, Third Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Joseph Yammin, NDC National Organiser, over allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities.

The AG's directive is based on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, which aims to determine the extent of their involvement in galamsey and identify others implicated.

The investigation seeks to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana's natural resources.

EOCO has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, gathering evidence, and recommending appropriate action.

The probe is expected to shed light on the alleged involvement of the NDC officials and others in illegal mining activities.

Joseph Yammin denies galamsey involvement

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Concerned Small-Scale Miners had earlier accused Joseph Yammin and Yakubu Abanga of forming an illegal anti-galamsey task force to cause disturbances at their mining sites.

However, in a Facebook post published on Sunday, July 13, 2025, the NDC National Organiser refuted the allegations against him.

"For the records I am not part of any galamsey taskforce neither have I been invited to even share ideas as to how to fight these illegal mining activities of some of these small scale miners. If there's any taskforce parading round with my name the said group is operating illegally and must be resisted from their operations. The work of the taskforce is strictly enforced by the state security and not party directives," he wrote

"For the records I am not a miner neither do I do mining nor own a concession. If anyone is impersonating me that person or group of persons must be resisted or arrested. I urge the small scale miners to leave me out of their issues and approach the right authorities in finding a lasting solution to their problems. For the records again I am not involved in any such operations," he further wrote..

While Mr. Yammin has denied claims of his involvement, Mr. Abanga is yet to respond to the allegations leveled against him.

Ghanaians are eagerly waiting to see what the outcome of the EOCO investigations will be and what actions the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, will take.

Mahama orders arrest of fake task force

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama reportedly ordered the immediate arrest of individuals falsely claiming to be part of the anti-galamsey task force.

The move was aimed at protecting the integrity of the ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining activities in Ghana.

The directive targeted those engaging in unauthorized activities or extortion under the guise of being task force members.

