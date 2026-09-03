Switzerland released the full list of 31 countries whose citizens qualify to work within its borders without a work permit

The Swiss government bases the arrangement on freedom of movement agreements covering EU and EFTA member states

The permit-free access comes with specific conditions, including limits on how long a person can stay and work

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Switzerland has published the names of 31 countries whose nationals are allowed to work within its borders without first securing a work permit, a policy rooted in the country's freedom of movement agreements with EU and EFTA member states.

Switzerland Lists 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Work Without a Permit

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According to information on the official Swiss government website, qualifying citizens can enter, live, and work in Switzerland under conditions tied directly to those regional agreements. The Swiss government stated: "Thanks to freedom of movement, citizens of EU/EFTA member states can enter, live and work in Switzerland. You do not need a residence permit if you work for an employer in Switzerland for up to 3 months, or if you provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year."

Countries That Qualify for Permit-Free Work in Switzerland

The 31 countries whose citizens benefit from this arrangement are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Denmark.

All 31 nations are either EU or EFTA members, placing them within the legal framework that makes the exemption possible.

What the Exemption Covers and Its Limits

The permit-free arrangement is not open-ended. Swiss rules draw a clear distinction between short-term work and longer periods of residence. Nationals of the listed countries who work for a Swiss employer for no more than three months, or who deliver a service on Swiss soil for a maximum of 90 days within a calendar year, are covered by the exemption and face no obligation to apply for a residence permit.

Anyone intending to remain beyond those thresholds, or whose country of origin falls outside the EU/EFTA framework, must go through the standard Swiss immigration and work permit process. For citizens of most African and Asian nations, working legally in Switzerland remains a separate and considerably more involved procedure governed by Swiss immigration law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh