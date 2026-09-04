A New Winneba Ebusuapanyin challenged politician A Plus to present evidence that New Winneba lands belong to Gomoa

The community elder made the bold dare at a press conference, warning that proof would prompt residents to demolish their own homes within three hours

The video of the press conference, shared on Facebook on September 4, 2026, drew strong reactions from Ghanaians online

A community elder from New Winneba has thrown down a public challenge to Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, demanding that he produce concrete evidence to back claims that New Winneba lands belong to the Gomoa people.

A New Winneba elder challenges musician A Plus to prove land ownership claims, igniting a viral debate on territorial boundaries and community grievances. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The dare was issued at a press conference held by an Ebusuapanyin, a traditional family head, representing the New Winneba community.

Speaking candidly, the elder challenged A Plus directly:

"Produce proof that New Winneba lands belong to Gomoa, and we will demolish our houses in three hours."

The boldness of the statement underlined just how seriously community leaders are taking the land boundary dispute.

Footage from the press conference was shared on Facebook on September 4, 2026, and quickly gained traction online, with the video giving viewers a window into the deeply felt grievances of the community elders.

New Winneba land dispute

The territorial disagreement centres on whether certain areas commonly referred to as New Winneba fall within the jurisdiction of Winneba or Gomoa.

The dispute has drawn public commentary from figures including A Plus, whose involvement appears to have prompted the community's formal response through the press conference.

One commenter, Charles Commey, offered a local history note, writing:

"It's an old name, but it was called Bobito, and they recently changed it to New Winneba."

Another resident, Cwesi Bondzi Durban Annan, expressed genuine confusion about the boundary lines, stating:

"I'm from Winneba, and I never heard of New Winneba growing up until recently…how come the roundabout is Gomoa land but the land after even Pomadze, which is also Gomoa, becomes Winneba land. Please make it make sense to me, thank you."

The Facebook post below contains a video of New Winneba elders daring Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus.

Ghanaians urge Calm amid New Winneba dispute

The video sparked a broader conversation online, with many Ghanaians calling for restraint and peaceful resolution.

Maa Abena wrote:

"I'm praying this will end soon, and please, the youth, let us think before we act 😕😕."

Senyo Nyendu appealed for reason, saying:

"Peace and progress are what we want. Please resolve this issue amicably."

John Okyere issued a stark warning, drawing on the lessons of Ghana's long-running Bawku conflict:

"Please don't create any problem that is bigger than you, because those who created Bawku problems are all dead and gone, but the problems can never be solved, so stop this [Expletive] and go and bring investors to develop and bring work to the youth in the central region."

MP A Plus and MP Afenyo-Markin announce a peace mission amid New Winneba unrest, aiming for a lasting resolution between Gomoa and Effutu communities. Image credit: Joy News, Ghanapage/Facebook

Source: UGC

Afenyo-Markin and A Plus call for restraint

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two Members of Parliament from rival communities shook hands and stood together before cameras as they announced a joint peace mission following deadly clashes in New Winneba.

Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, appeared in a video shared by Ghanapage on September 3, 2026, announcing plans to visit the Gomoa and Effutu communities on Saturday, September 5.

The two lawmakers said they would engage residents, consult traditional leaders, and work towards a sustainable resolution to the violent land dispute that has long simmered between the two sides.

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Source: YEN.com.gh