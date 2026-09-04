Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez was found dead alongside his pregnant wife, 3-year-old daughter, and family nanny at a property near Mexico City

Authorities arrested two suspects, one of whom reportedly used a relationship of trust with the musician to gain access to the home

Camilo Séptimo paid tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, with social media users erupting in outrage over the killings

Jonathan Meléndez, a keyboardist and music producer with the Mexican band Camilo Séptimo, has been killed in a brutal attack that also claimed the lives of his pregnant wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and the family's nanny. A 6-year-old boy found at the scene was unharmed.

Jonathan Meléndez, pregnant wife and young daughter found dead as two suspects are arrested. Credit: Adrián Monroy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The bodies of all four victims were discovered by authorities on Tuesday, 1 September, at a residential property in the Zona Esmeralda area of Atizapán de Zaragoza, on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The State of Mexico Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Meléndez was 38 years old, his wife 35, and the nanny 21.

Investigators believe the killings took place between 5.30 pm and 7.40 pm that evening. Two of the victims were found bound, three sustained gunshot wounds to the head, including the young girl, and the fourth had been shot in the back.

Camilo Séptimo pays tribute to Jonathan Meléndez

Billboard identified the deceased as Meléndez, and his band confirmed the loss in a statement shared to their official Instagram account. "We will always remember Honas with immense love and gratitude. Today we honour and celebrate his life, his music, his light and the time shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk the path alongside him," the band wrote.

Two men, identified only as Diego Sebastián "N" and Gerardo "N," have since been arrested in connection with the murders. Prosecutors have not yet disclosed a motive, but stated that one of the suspects was an associate of Meléndez who allegedly exploited a relationship of trust to gain entry to the property.

Mexican security officials respond to the attack

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, addressed the case publicly, confirming that authorities moved swiftly following the discovery of the bodies. "Given the gravity of the crime, the institutions acted immediately and in a coordinated manner.

The two suspects are now in custody and will be brought to justice," he wrote on Facebook.

Reactions to Jonathan Meléndez's death

The killings have sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling on authorities to ensure justice is served.

@lawreles wrote:

"I demand that you do your job properly, so that those responsible for that regrettable incident are punished. I don't want any mistakes!"

@Selene7782 was cynical about the outcome, writing:

"Pretty soon they toss them some cash and set them free, or they say they died of something. Right? Long live corruption in Mexico. Poor country."

@AdnohSohichiro added:

"Death is too great a reward for these shittty scum; they deserve to suffer for whatever's left of their lives."

@SuperiorJose commented:

"That's why prejudices exist; you just have to look at them to know they're a bunch of miserable wretches."

@MarioDelToro85 wrote:

"They didn't leave them alive, right? They'll make them suffer for about 10 years, shame every day."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh