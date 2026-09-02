President John Dramani Mahama is preparing another round of changes targeting Chief Executives of state institutions across Ghana

The planned reshuffle follows a ministerial shake-up and the dissolution of selected boards as part of a broader government reorganisation

The Presidency issued a warning to all political appointees over conduct that undermines government cohesion or institutional authority

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President John Dramani Mahama is preparing to replace Chief Executives of state institutions in a new wave of changes aimed at strengthening leadership and improving performance across the public sector.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, confirmed that the Presidency is moving ahead with the changes as part of a wider reorganisation that has already included a ministerial reshuffle and the dissolution of a number of boards.

Mahama Plans Fresh Reshuffle of State Institution Chief Executives

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The Presidency framed the planned changes as a direct expression of President Mahama's commitment to keeping government appointees aligned with the administration's core policies and priorities.

Citi News reported that statement made clear that the reshuffle was not an isolated event but formed part of a sustained effort to strengthen coordination across all arms of government.

All appointees, including Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Chief Executives, board members and other political officeholders, were reminded of their obligation to carry out their duties with integrity, diligence and humility while adhering to established administrative procedures.

The statement carried a pointed warning: conduct that weakens government cohesion, undermines institutional authority or obstructs the delivery of government policy will not be tolerated. The Presidency also reminded officeholders that holding public office is a privilege and not an entitlement.

"The President will take any further action necessary to safeguard the integrity, effectiveness and responsiveness of his Administration," the statement read.

The performance of appointees across all sectors will continue to be monitored, with President Mahama reserving the right to act further where necessary. All appointees were urged to remain focused on the government's mandate and on improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh