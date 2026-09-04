Kantanka Automobile’s old Aboboyaa was an electric-powered three-wheeler developed for transporting goods

The new Kantanka Boafo Quadtruck uses four tyres and a 350cc four-stroke, water-cooled engine

Its four-wheel-drive system, hydraulic cargo bed and heavy load capacity separate it from the older model

Kantanka Automobile has returned attention to its commercial vehicle line with the new Boafo Quadtruck, popularly described as the new Kantanka Aboboyaa.

Differences between the old Kantanka Aboboyaa and the new Quadtruck. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Studios

Source: Youtube

The Ghanaian automobile company previously developed an electric-powered cargo tricycle, which it planned to introduce alongside the Kantanka Amoanimaa compact car in 2020.

Although both vehicles were created to help people transport goods, farm produce, and working equipment, their designs and power systems are significantly different.

Old Kantanka Aboboyaa was electric

The older Kantanka Aboboyaa followed the familiar three-wheel design commonly used by commercial riders and waste collectors across Ghana.

Its most distinctive feature was its electric power system. Unlike the petrol-powered cargo tricycles operating across the country, the Kantanka model was intended to run without conventional fuel.

Watch the YouTube video below:

This potentially offered users an alternative that could reduce their dependence on petrol while producing no exhaust emissions during operation.

The old model had one wheel at the front and two at the rear, with an open cargo bed behind the rider. Its relatively simple design made it suitable for carrying goods over urban roads and shorter working distances.

New Quadtruck offers more power

The new Kantanka Boafo Quadtruck takes a different approach. Instead of three tyres and an electric motor, it has four tyres and a 350cc four-stroke, water-cooled petrol engine.

Its four-wheel-drive shaft transmission is designed to provide better traction on farms, muddy roads and rough terrain. The vehicle can also climb slopes measuring between 30 and 35 degrees, according to specifications shared by Kantanka Automobile executive Nana Kwadwo Safo.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Kantanka says the new Quadtruck can carry loads of up to 1,500kg, making it suitable for transporting crops, tools and construction materials.

It also comes with a hydraulic tipping cargo bed, allowing the operator to unload materials with less physical effort. Front and rear disc brakes, hydraulic shock absorbers and an electric-start ignition system are among its other advertised features.

While the old Aboboyaa focused on electric mobility and the traditional cargo-tricycle design, the new Boafo is a more rugged utility vehicle built for heavier and more demanding work.

The Quadtruck’s advertised price is GH¢65,000, positioning it as a commercial vehicle for farmers, builders and businesses requiring greater load capacity and off-road performance.

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh