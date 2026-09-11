Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman shared a Facebook post flaunting a striking physical transformation after years away from the spotlight

The MTN Hitmaker star, known for his heavyweight rap style, posted a gym photo showing a noticeably leaner and more muscular physique

CJ Biggerman, fresh off the release of his new rap anthem “Rap Is Alive” featuring Paul Noun, hinted that he was now living in the US as he continued to feed fans with new music

Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman, known for his distinctive heavyweight rap style from the MTN Hitmaker competition, has resurfaced on social media with a body transformation that has left fans doing a double take.

US-based rapper CJ Bannerman resurfaces, showing off his current look after years abroad. Image credit: CJ Biggerman﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

The musician took to Facebook to share a gym photo showing a noticeably leaner and more muscular build, with ripped arms and legs that many fans say make him almost unrecognisable.

Alongside the image, CJ Biggerman wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey:

"Don't insult the man in my before picture. I owe him too much. He had to start without knowing there would ever be an after picture. The artist was there. The man trying to figure his life out was there. I'm proud of the change. And I'm still building the life around it. Music. Training. Night shifts."

The post also carried an encouraging note for anyone at the beginning of their own transformation:

"If you're hiding your first progress picture, keep it. Put the date on it. Send this to someone who's starting again."

The Facebook post below shows CJ Bannerman flaunting his new look.

CJ Biggerman's life abroad and music journey

Details from the rapper's Facebook page suggest he is currently based in the United States.

Despite being largely off the public radar in Ghana, CJ Biggerman has continued to release music, regularly putting out new material for his fanbase.

The Facebook post below has CJ Bannerman's newly released hit, "Rap Is Alive," featuring Paul Noun.

Fans react to CJ Biggerman's new look

The post drew a flood of comments from friends and followers, many of whom joked that he needed a new stage name to match his new physique.

Charlesworth Kharis Soadwa wrote:

"See as you make fine..I feel give you waa broski...we all for hit the gym 🏋️‍♂️."

Kwaku Charlie commented:

"But now you for change your name to CJ Machoman oooo ✌🏾😩😩."

Peter BorteyOpintan offered words of inspiration:

"He who says it cannot be done should not stand in the way of those doing it! Awesome!"

CDC Bridal Shop & Make Up School added:

"Pls change ur name to CJ slimmingMAN. ❤️💪🔥🔥🔥."

Eric Asante wrote:

"I knew you could do it, bro. I envy you now."

Jeffrey Agbodo summed up the mood of many:

"From CJ Biggerman to CJ Machoman. This is impressive. Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈🎊."

Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi, after Amanda Jissih unexpectedly spotted him on a busy Ghanaian street.

The light-hearted TikTok encounter quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the veteran star’s return to the public scene.

His surprise reappearance stirred powerful nostalgia among viewers who grew up watching his memorable comic roles in classic Ghanaian movies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh