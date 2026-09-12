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Japan's National Defense Academy Lists Conditions for Foreign Applicants to Join
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Japan's National Defense Academy Lists Conditions for Foreign Applicants to Join

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Japan's National Defense Academy outlined specific academic and age requirements that foreign nationals must meet to gain admission
  • Foreign applicants can only be considered through a formal bilateral agreement between Japan and their home country
  • Age restrictions differ depending on whether the candidate intends to join the Japanese-language course or the standard programme

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Japan's National Defense Academy (NDA) has revealed the conditions foreign nationals must fulfil to secure a place at one of the country's most selective military institutions.

Japan National Defense Academy admission requirements, foreign applicants to Japan National Defense Academy, Japanese military academy, National Defense Academy age limit, Japan National Defense Academy entrance examination
Japan shares the requirements to join the National Defense Academy. Photo source: Japan Kantei
Source: UGC

The NDA, located in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, trains future officers for Japan's Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces. While the institution is primarily known for shaping domestic military leadership, it does accept international candidates under a strictly defined framework.

Bilateral agreement and academic standards

Before any individual application is considered, a formal agreement must exist between Japan and the applicant's home country. This treaty-based prerequisite means the pathway is not open to all foreign nationals by default.

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On the academic front, candidates must hold a high-school or secondary-school certificate recognised as equivalent to a qualification issued under Japan's School Education Law. Without that equivalence, an application will not proceed.

Age restrictions apply equally firmly. Most foreign applicants must be below 22 years of age as of 1 April in their intended enrolment year. Those applying specifically for the Japanese-language course face a stricter cut-off, needing to be under 21 by that same date.

How Japanese nationals are assessed

For domestic applicants, the NDA requires candidates to be Japanese citizens aged between 18 and 20. Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces who apply are allowed to do so up to the age of 22. All candidates must also be in good health and demonstrate good character, in addition to completing a recognised secondary education.

The entrance process for domestic applicants runs across three stages: a written examination, a personal interview, and a physical examination.

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The admissions structure, particularly the treaty-bound provisions governing international candidates, reflects the highly selective nature of participation in Japan's military education system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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