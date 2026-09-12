The US Embassy in Accra announced an online auction of surplus government property and vehicles open to the public

Bidding for the auction is scheduled to run across a three-day window in September 2026

Interested bidders must register and submit all bids through a dedicated official government auction platform

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced plans to auction off excess government property, including vehicles, through an online bidding platform open to members of the public.

The auction will be hosted on the official US Department of State auction website at https://online-auction.state.gov, where prospective buyers can review available lots and access full bidding instructions.

US Embassy in Accra to Hold Online Auction of Government Property and Vehicles

Source: Getty Images

Bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 14 September 2026, and will close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, giving participants a three-day window to place their bids.

All submissions must be made through the official auction portal during that period. The Embassy has not published a physical address or alternative submission method for bids, indicating that participation is entirely online.

Those interested in bidding are directed to visit the auction website ahead of the opening date to familiarise themselves with the available lots and the submission process.

The portal contains instructions to guide first-time users through registration and the bidding procedure.

The auction covers property classified as excess to the Embassy's operational requirements, a standard process through which US government missions periodically dispose of assets that are no longer needed.

Vehicles are among the items available in the current sale.

Why US embassies hold surplus auctions

US diplomatic missions periodically dispose of excess or redundant assets, including used vehicles, office furniture, electronics, and equipment, through public auctions.

The process enables the government to recover value from property it no longer needs, while ensuring transparency in the disposal of public assets.

Conducting the auction online broadens access for prospective buyers across Ghana and reduces the logistical demands of a traditional in-person sale.

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Fertik advised prospective travellers to dismiss any thoughts of disappearing into the system once the tournament ended.

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Source: YEN.com.gh