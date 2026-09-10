A DAF trailer with suspected brake failure ploughed into a tricycle and several vehicles on the Krofrom–Moro Market road in Kumasi

Eyewitnesses raised concerns about the trailer's worn-out tyres, questioning how the vehicle was permitted to operate on public roads

Police, the Ghana National Fire Service and emergency personnel responded to the scene as rescue operations got underway

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Two people are feared dead and several others injured after a DAF trailer lost its brakes and collided with multiple vehicles on the Krofrom–Moro Market road in Kumasi.

The crash involved a fully loaded trailer, a "Pragyia" tricycle and a motorbike, with eyewitnesses indicating that those aboard the tricycle and motorbike bore the brunt of the impact.

Two Feared Dead After Brake Failure Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash at Krofrom in Kumasi

Source: UGC

Joy News reported that an eyewitness identified as TK said the trailer was making its way down a steep section of the road when its brakes gave out. "The Pragyia could not escape and got trapped and dragged to the gutter," TK said. "Other vehicles were hit as some ran into nearby shops here."

The force of the collision left victims trapped in the wreckage, with emergency responders working to free them.

The Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and other emergency personnel all arrived at the scene to assist with rescue efforts, attend to the injured and restore some order along the stretch, which experienced significant disruption in the aftermath.

Concerns Raised Over Trailer's Roadworthiness

Beyond the immediate tragedy, eyewitnesses have directed attention to the condition of the trailer itself.

Several people at the scene questioned how a vehicle with visibly worn-out tyres was allowed to operate on public roads, raising broader concerns about roadworthiness checks and enforcement in the area.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons had not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing. Investigations are ongoing to establish the precise cause of the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh