A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s NSMQ champion, Kekeli Afudego, has gained attention online

The footage captured him receiving academic awards at North Hills International School in North Legon

Kekeli was named the best student in eight subjects during a single semester in lower primary

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz champion, Kekeli Afudego, receiving several academic awards has surfaced online.

Young Kekeli collects eight subject awards years before PRESEC’s NSMQ victory. Image credit: NSMG, VOK Live

Source: Twitter

The footage was recorded during an awards ceremony at North Hills International School in North Legon, where Kekeli received his primary education.

In the video, a young Kekeli was seen walking confidently towards the front of the gathering to collect an award from an official. Students, teachers and parents were seated at the venue as the ceremony continued.

Kekeli excelled in eight subjects

According to information accompanying the footage, Kekeli was named the best student in eight different subjects within a single semester while in lower primary.

The subjects included Mathematics, English, Information and Communications Technology, Geography, Citizenship Education, Religious and Moral Education, Music and French.

His ability to excel in subjects covering mathematics, languages, technology, social studies and creative arts highlighted his academic versatility from an early age.

Kekeli became NSMQ champion

Years after his impressive performance at North Hills International School, Kekeli rose to national prominence as a member of PRESEC Legon’s victorious 2026 NSMQ team.

Watch the TikTok video below:

PRESEC defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in the grand finale to secure its record-extending ninth championship.

Kekeli had also gained recognition before the competition after being named Ghana’s top high school mathematician for 2026.

The childhood footage has given Ghanaians another glimpse into his academic journey, showing that his brilliance and determination were evident during his early years at North Hills International School.

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh