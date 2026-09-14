The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Greater Accra from the week starting September 14

The power distributor published a notice on September 13, confirming the planned outages expected to affect large parts of the region

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work across the country that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from September 14.

The power distributor issued a notice on September 13 indicating the planned maintenance.

The Electricity Company of Ghana announces 8-hour maintenance dumsor from September 14. Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected operational area includes the Accra East Region.

Some of the areas to be affected include Kwabenya, Teshie, East Legon Hills and Trassaco

The breakdown of affected areas is below.

ECG explains cause of power outage in Central Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG explained the cause of a widespread power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region.

The disruption occurred after an underground cable at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point (BSP) was damaged.

ECG’s Central Region branch issued an official notice on Friday, September 11, 2026, informing affected customers about the cause of the power outage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh