Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, Laila Charani, posted a family beach vacation video on Sunday, September 13, 2026

The post drew attention due to its timing, coming amid speculation about Nwoko's relationship with actress Regina Daniels

Laila and Regina Daniels had reportedly unfollowed each other on social media before the vacation footage emerged

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Moroccan model and businesswoman Laila Charani, fifth wife of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, has drawn widespread attention online after posting a family beach vacation video at a time when public speculation about Nwoko's household dynamics is running high.

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife, Laila Charani, stirs buzz with loved-up post amid Regina Daniels’ alleged return. Image credit: Laila Charani, Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Laila Charani shared the footage on her social media page on Sunday, 13 September 2026, capturing moments with Nwoko and their children during a seaside getaway.

In her caption, she reflected on the value of travel as a way to step back from the pressures of daily life, reconnect with loved ones and build shared memories in new surroundings.

Laila Charani's Post and timing sparked debate

The video itself focused on warm family moments, with Laila highlighting sunshine, laughter and time spent together.

However, the timing of the post attracted considerable attention online, as it came against the backdrop of reports about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, another of Nwoko's wives, and speculation about whether she had returned to her husband's life.

Adding to the discussion was an earlier report that Laila and Regina Daniels had unfollowed each other on social media.

The two women had previously maintained a visible and friendly online relationship, making the reported fallout a point of interest among their respective followers. Laila's post made no reference to those reports or to the wider speculation surrounding the family.

Ned Nwoko's polygamous household in the spotlight

Ned Nwoko, a Delta State-based politician and businessman, lives a publicly known polygamous life.

His marriages, particularly to Regina Daniels, have drawn sustained public interest over the years, with social media activity involving his wives regularly generating discussion and speculation.

The latest round of attention reflects a familiar pattern in which shifts in the online behaviour of those within the household, whether posts, unfollows or public appearances, become focal points for fans and commentators seeking to read into the family's internal relationships.

Laila's vacation post has not been accompanied by any direct statement addressing the reports about Regina Daniels, leaving the public to draw its own conclusions about what, if anything, the timing of the footage signifies.

The Instagram post of Laila Charani is below.

Regina Daniels' mum speaks on return claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rita Daniels’ explanation of Regina Daniels’ visit to Ned Nwoko’s residence. The actress’s mother said Regina was invited to see her children amid rumours of a possible reconciliation.

Regina had reportedly revealed that she had not seen her sons for more than a year. Ned Nwoko’s swimming video with the children and a resurfaced prophecy about the couple’s marriage have intensified public interest in their situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh