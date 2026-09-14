A political ally of Governor Adeleke was shot in the head at a motor park

Sources linked the killing to a bitter power struggle over control of motor parks in Osun State

Governor Adeleke ordered arrests and announced a new Park Management System following the deadly incident

A close political associate of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has been killed in a disturbing attack at a motor park in Ile-Ife.

Osun Governor Adeleke orders arrests after ally Olalekan Ajagungbade is shot at an Ile-Ife motor park, amid a power struggle and new park reforms statewide. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Olalekan Ajagungbade, widely known in political circles as Emir, was shot in the head after being lured to the park under the guise of attending a meeting.

The incident reported by Legit.ng on September 14, 2026, has since sent waves of tension rippling through several parts of the state.

Sources close to the matter shared that Ajagungbade's death was rooted in a long-running feud over who should control commercial motor parks in Osun State.

He had been locked in a power struggle with Nurudeen Alowonle, the current leader of commercial drivers in the state, over the management of those parks. That dispute appears to have culminated in the fatal ambush.

Governor Adeleke vows justice, announces park reforms

Governor Adeleke moved quickly following the killing, directing the Osun State Police Command to identify and arrest everyone connected to the murder.

His spokesman, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, conveyed the governor's instructions in an official statement.

Adeleke ordered all rival groups to vacate the affected motor parks immediately and announced that a Park Management System would be introduced with immediate effect.

He also directed security agencies to move into the parks and restore order across the state.

"Law and order must be maintained. There will be no sacred cows as all culprits will be brought to book. We call on members of the public to remain calm," Adeleke said.

The governor added that a formal executive order would be signed to give legal backing to the new management structure for parks and garages statewide.

"We are reintroducing the Park Management System. I will soon issue an executive order to give effect to the new management system to manage parks and garages across the state," he said.

Adeleke also reassured residents that security forces had been given clear instructions to sustain peace at all costs.

"We will ensure restoration of peace in all the affected parks and areas. The security agencies are under instruction to ensure the sustainability of peace at all costs," the governor added.

Davido reacts to Ademola Adeleke election victory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido was captured in a viral video reacting live to the announcement of his uncle's re-election as Governor of Osun State in 2026.

The singer, born David Adeleke, had thrown his full weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke throughout the campaign period for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

When the moment of truth finally arrived, Davido was filmed standing in front of a television, listening intently as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) read out the figures and formally declared Governor Adeleke the winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh