Nigerian dancer Poco Lee broke his silence on his UK legal ordeal during a video call with social commentator VeryDarkMan, shared on Instagram on September 13, 2026

Poco Lee maintained his innocence throughout the call, saying his mind remained pure because he knew he had not done what he was accused of doing

The dancer thanked Burna Boy, Rahman Jago, and his UK friends for standing by him during the ordeal, with his next court hearing set for September 15

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Odinaka, has broken his silence on his ongoing UK legal ordeal, thanking Burna Boy for standing by him and denying the allegations against him during an emotional video call with social commentator VeryDarkMan.

Poco Lee breaks his silence, thanks Burna Boy, and denies the UK sexual offence allegations against him. Image credit: Punch Newspaper/VDM.

Source: Twitter

Poco Lee's case stems from his visit to the UK in August 2026, allegedly, for the Davido and Friends concert, held at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London on August 14.

He was subsequently placed on remand, facing five formal charges related to alleged sexual offences, before Snaresbrook Crown Court confirmed the charges and scheduled a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Poco Lee has not been convicted of any offence, and the case remains before the UK judicial process, with a reporting restriction in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

Poco Lee thanks Burna Boy, opens up during video call

In the video call, shared on Instagram on Sunday, September 13, 2026, Poco Lee thanked Burna Boy, Rahman Jago, and his UK friends for standing by him, saying his biggest worry throughout the ordeal was not himself but the wellbeing of his associates and their business interests.

He maintained that his mind remained pure because he knew he had not done what he was accused of, adding that if he had truly committed the offences, he would have felt he was paying for his sins.

He said nobody would ordinarily want to associate themselves with such a serious situation, but Burna Boy, Rahman Jago, and some of his other guys stood by him regardless.

VeryDarkMan, who shared the video, pre-empted accusations that the clip might be dismissed as AI-generated, insisting on his own credibility and questioning why there appeared to be an "agenda" against Poco Lee.

He urged the dancer to remain careful, warning that "the world is evil," while again commending Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for their support.

Below is the X conversation between VDM and Poco Lee.

Nigerians react to Poco Lee's video call

The video sparked a wave of reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kenisuomo Binaebi commented:

"Some Nigerians really wanted him down. So envious and wicked people."

JOHNJAY commented:

"As long as you are clean nothing fit do you. But this is the best option, stop sleeping around, no one can accuse you of sexual harassment or anything else if you aren't having multiple sexual relationship."

Fungy🫩 commented:

"The bitter truth is that this man did not do what he was accused of doing... you know women and chasing attention... they are very callous thinking he should be behind bars."

shorty vibz commented:

"Poco lee just came out of prison. And still lock fresh like this."

Burna Boy's earlier prison visit to Poco Lee

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Burna Boy travelled to the UK correctional facility to visit Poco Lee while he was on remand, with photos of the pair alongside prison officials going viral online.

The gesture was widely praised as a meaningful display of loyalty, with Burna Boy making no effort to distance himself from his longtime associate despite the serious charges hanging over him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh