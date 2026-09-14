A 22-year-old suspect identified as Awineme allegedly killed a Pentecost Deacon and attacked the chief of Offinso Abrukyire

The chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, was rushed to St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso, where doctors have warned that one of his hands may require amputation

Irate youth in the community lynched the suspect after he allegedly attempted to attack another person following the initial incident

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 22-year-old man identified only as Awineme has been killed by an angry mob in Offinso Abrukyire, a farming community in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, after he allegedly murdered a Pentecost Deacon and seriously injured a local chief on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The victim of the initial attack, Osei Kwabena, was a Pentecost Deacon who also worked as a caretaker farmer for the community's chief.

A 22-year-old suspect identified as Awineme allegedly killed a Pentecost Deacon and attacked the chief of Offinso Abrukyire. Credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to community accounts, Awineme ambushed and killed him before returning home, where he then turned on the chief.

Sumaila Zakari, the Assemblyman for the Samproso Electoral Area in the Offinso Municipality, spoke about the incident, according to 3News.

He said Awineme arrived home covered in blood and openly declared that he had killed Osei Kwabena. When the chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, attempted to make sense of what had happened, Awineme turned on him with a machete.

"He came home drenched in blood. He announced that he had killed Osei Kwabena, so when the chief tried to understand the situation, he started attacking him," Zakari recounted.

The chief sustained severe machete wounds in the attack and was subsequently transferred to St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.

Zakari warned that the injuries were critical, saying, "The chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, is also battling for his life at St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso, and we have been told doctors may amputate one of his hands due to the injuries."

Youth Resort to Lethal Action

After attacking the chief, Awineme reportedly moved to target yet another person in the community. Residents attempted to restrain him, but their efforts failed.

"All attempts to stop him proved futile, so they used lethal means, with some resorting to beating him with sticks," Zakari said.

Awineme died as a result of the mob assault. The bodies of both Osei Kwabena and Awineme have been deposited at the morgue, and the Ghana Police Service has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

The late deacon's sister, Maame Yaa, expressed the family's grief in an emotional statement.

"We are not happy at the moment. Our breadwinner is gone. We will miss him dearly. Who will take care of us after the demise of our brother? We give thanks and glory to Almighty God. Rest in peace, our dear brother," she said.

Police are yet to make any formal arrests in connection with the mob killing, as investigations continue.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh