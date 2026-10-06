Ethiopia topped the list of African countries receiving US foreign assistance in fiscal year 2025, ranking fourth globally

Seven African nations appeared among the 10 largest US foreign aid recipients globally, reflecting the continent's significant humanitarian needs

The figures represent funds actually disbursed during FY2025, not newly approved allocations, according to ForeignAssistance.gov data

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Seven African countries featured among the 10 largest recipients of US foreign assistance in fiscal year 2025, with Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria leading the continent.

Ethiopia tops the list of African countries receiving US foreign assistance in fiscal year 2025, ranking fourth globally. Credit: Ludovic MARIN

Source: Getty Images

The figures, according to data from ForeignAssistance.gov published by Visual Capitalist, reflect aid actually disbursed during the fiscal year rather than newly approved funding.

Ethiopia received approximately $920 million, placing it fourth globally behind Ukraine, Israel and Jordan, with nearly all of its assistance classified as nonmilitary support covering food insecurity, displacement and health challenges.

The Democratic Republic of Congo ranked second among African nations, receiving roughly $750 million, about 99% of which was nonmilitary.

The country continues to face protracted conflict in its eastern provinces, large-scale displacement and significant food insecurity. Nigeria followed with approximately $730 million, supporting health, development and humanitarian programmes across Africa's most populous nation.

Sudan received about $709 million, a figure directly tied to the humanitarian catastrophe triggered by fighting that erupted in 2023, which displaced millions and created acute food, health and shelter needs.

Kenya was fifth among African recipients with $655 million, of which around $27 million was classified as military assistance, according to the Pew Research Center.

Kenya's role as a regional anchor in East Africa and its involvement in responding to neighbouring crises contributed to the breadth of US engagement.

Mozambique, Uganda and the Remaining Recipients

Mozambique received approximately $584 million, with most of the funding directed at nonmilitary needs including conflict and displacement in its northern Cabo Delgado province, poverty and the effects of natural disasters. Uganda followed with about $513 million, covering health, humanitarian support and development, partly reflecting the country's role as a host for large refugee populations from conflict-affected neighbours.

South Sudan received roughly $507 million, ranking eighth among African nations. Somalia placed ninth with approximately $498 million, reflecting decades of political instability, militant threats and climate-related shocks. Tanzania rounded out the African contingent with about $480 million, making it the last African country to appear in the global top 15 recipients.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 drove a sharp rise in US support for Kyiv, encompassing weapons transfers, intelligence sharing, economic assistance and humanitarian aid, which placed Ukraine at the top of the global recipient list. Africa's strong showing across the rankings underscores the continent's sustained humanitarian and development demands and the scale of US engagement across the region.

Top 10 African countries that received the most US foreign aid

Ethiopia — $920 million Democratic Republic of Congo — $750 million Nigeria — $730 million Sudan — $709 million Kenya — $655 million Mozambique — $584 million Uganda — $513 million South Sudan — $507 million Somalia — $498 million Tanzania — $480 million

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This list was compiled by Devex, a media platform for the global development community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh