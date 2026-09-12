Bishop Michael Fakunle and James Nwankwo were killed in separate incidents in Johannesburg on September 4 and 5 respectively

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode claimed the two men were the seventh and eighth Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2026

A September 30 deadline issued to African nationals to leave South Africa has added to tensions flagged by the Nigerian community

Two Nigerian nationals, Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, have been killed in Johannesburg, South Africa, in separate incidents on consecutive days, prompting urgent calls from Nigerian officials for accountability and protection of their citizens abroad.

Fakunle was shot dead at his residence in the Kensington area of Johannesburg on 4 September, after allegedly receiving a series of threats from his attackers.

Two Nigerian nationals, Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, have been killed in Johannesburg. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The Vanguard reported that the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg described the incident as a "gruesome murder," while the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) said two suspects gained access to the Bishop's home and fired more than seven rounds at him.

NICASA's National President, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, confirmed that a murder case had been opened at Jeppe Police Station and that the consulate had been formally notified.

Nwankwo died the following day, 5 September, in circumstances that have drawn sharp criticism from Nigerian officials. Former Minister of Aviation and ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleged in a statement on his X account that Nwankwo was killed by officers of the South African Police Service as a result of what he described as "gruesome interrogation techniques."

Fani-Kayode's Alarm Over Nigerian Deaths

Fani-Kayode said the two men represented the seventh and eighth Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2026, alleging that four of those deaths involved South African security forces.

He further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians had lost their lives in the country between 2022 and the date of his statement, with over 30 allegedly killed by members of the South African Police Service and the South African Defence Force.

"What is most disturbing is the fact that in spite of our constant expressions of concern about this disturbing state of affairs, not one person has been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for ANY of these heinous crimes," Fani-Kayode wrote.

He called on Pretoria to take concrete steps to protect Nigerian nationals and prosecute those responsible, adding: "No-one deserves to be targeted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian."

September 30 Deadline Raises Fresh Concerns

Fani-Kayode also flagged an ultimatum he said had been issued by several South African non-governmental organisations, ordering African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave the country by 30 September. He described the groups as "brazenly racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic" and called on the South African government to prosecute those behind the threats.

Warning of diplomatic consequences, Fani-Kayode said: "If this vicious cycle of discrimination against and killing of our nationals does not stop, there will be consequences. Simply put, our patience is wearing thin."

The Nigerian Consulate General separately called on South African authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into Fakunle's killing and ensure those found responsible faced prosecution. As of Friday evening, no official response had been issued by the South African government or the South African Police Service.

Nigerian comedian Isaac Nwosu shot dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Awka. A second man was killed in a separate location during the same attack, prompting a police manhunt.

According to police, three suspects travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla reportedly followed Nwosu, opened fire and later robbed the second victim. Authorities have appealed to residents for information as investigations continue into the killings.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh