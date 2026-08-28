Presidency mourns with Nana Oye Bampoe Addo after tragic death of brother

Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah led a government delegation to the Bampoe Addo family on behalf of President John Mahama

The visit followed the passing of Dr Isaac Atteh Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, who died last Friday

The delegation paid tribute to Dr Bampoe Addo's years of dedicated service to organised labour and the public service

President John Mahama has extended his condolences to the family of Dr Isaac Atteh Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), who passed away last Friday.

Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah led a government delegation to the family home to mourn alongside widow Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and the rest of the Bampoe Addo family, conveying the President's personal sympathies on the loss.

The presidency mourns with Nana Oye Bampoe Addo after the tragic death of her brother. Credit: Adnan Mustapha

Source: Facebook

During the condolence visit, Dr Debrah assured the family that Mahama stood fully behind them during what he described as a difficult period.

The delegation conveyed the President's heartfelt prayers and pledged his steadfast support to those left behind.

Beyond expressing grief, the delegation also took a moment to honour the legacy Dr Bampoe Addo left in Ghana's labour landscape, recognising his years of committed service to organised labour and the broader public service.

Dr Isaac Atteh Bampoe Addo served as the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, an association that represents civil and local government staff across Ghana.

His work placed him at the centre of negotiations and advocacy efforts on behalf of public sector workers throughout his tenure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh