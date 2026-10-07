Cheikhou Kouyaté announced his retirement from football after doctors told him to stop following a medical examination

The 36-year-old disclosed he had lived with a heart condition since birth but deliberately concealed it from family and national team doctors

Kouyaté made 291 Premier League appearances across West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest

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Cheikhou Kouyaté has announced his retirement from professional football after publicly disclosing that he concealed a congenital heart condition from his family, teammates and Senegal's medical staff throughout his career.

The 36-year-old former midfielder made the revelation on Senegalese television channel Walf TV, explaining that his playing days came to an end after doctors at Anderlecht advised him to stop following a routine medical examination ahead of a potential return to the Belgian club.

Cheikhou Kouyate retires from football after opening up about his secret heart condition. Photos by DeFodi Images and Chloe Knott - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Kouyaté explains why he kept condition secret

Kouyaté said the heart problem had been present since birth and was consistently flagged during medical screenings at his English clubs.

"In England, it was monitored every six months. I had medical check-ups at West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. Every time I had the tests, the problem reappeared," he said, as quoted by The Sun.

Despite repeated detection, the Senegalese star chose to continue playing, signing insurance documents that placed responsibility for any health consequences squarely on himself.

He noted that the condition caused particular discomfort in hot weather and at altitude.

His decision to stay silent was driven by a single fear.

"I never said anything. I didn't want to be forced to stop early," Kouyaté said. "I never told my family, not even the national team doctors. They didn't know about my problem."

Watch the full interview, as shared on X:

Inside Kouyaté's decorated career

Kouyaté's retirement closes the chapter on a career that spanned clubs including Kortrijk, Anderlecht, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Amedspor.

Across his time in the Premier League, he accumulated 291 appearances, contributing 15 goals and 11 assists, per Transfermarkt.

At international level, he earned 92 senior caps for Senegal and scored four goals, forming part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title — the country's first continental triumph.

With his playing career over, Kouyaté has indicated he intends to move into coaching, channelling the experience accumulated over more than a decade at the highest level of the game.

Oscar ends football career after health scare

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Chelsea star Oscar had ended his football career after being diagnosed with a medical condition last month.

The 34-year-old collapsed during training with São Paulo, where doctors diagnosed him with a heart-related episode known as vasovagal syncope.

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Source: YEN.com.gh