Saddick Adams said he was saddened after learning that his friend Evans Nyarko had been jailed in the UK

The sports journalist identified Nyarko as “Kobbie Man U”, a Manchester United supporter known in Sunyani

Adams recalled seeking confirmation of his identity after initially doubting the photograph accompanying the news

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Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams has expressed sadness over the imprisonment of Evans Nyarko, revealing that the UK-based man is his friend.

Saddick Adams speaks on friendship with Sunyani big man jailed in the UK. Image credit: Saddick Adams, Angel TV

Source: UGC

Speaking on radio, Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, said he struggled to believe the news when he first saw Nyarko’s photograph circulating online.

Nyarko, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 1, 2026, following his conviction for an offence against a woman in Milton Keynes.

Saddick Adams recalled their friendship

Adams said Nyarko was known to many people from Sunyani, where he went by the nickname “Kobbie Man U” because of his support for Manchester United.

According to the broadcaster, their friendship continued after Nyarko relocated to the United Kingdom, and they remained in contact.

He said:

“When I saw the news, I became very sad. I never imagined I would come on the radio and talk about this.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Adams explained that recognising the face in the photograph initially left him wondering whether the report concerned someone who resembled his friend.

He subsequently sent the image to another friend to verify the identity of the man in the report.

The response confirmed that it was Nyarko.

Broadcaster shares hope for appeal

Adams said he hoped Nyarko could appeal and be vindicated if the case against him had been fabricated.

His comments expressed a conditional hope rather than evidence that the conviction was based on false claims.

The broadcaster’s reaction focused on the difficulty of recognising someone he knew personally in the report.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police confirmed that a jury unanimously found Nyarko guilty following a six-day trial that concluded on May 26, 2026.

Police said the woman knew Nyarko and had accepted his offer to help her get home after a night out.

Businessman gets 4 years for $2m fraud in US

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian national was jailed for four years after swindling more than $2.7 million from dozens of victims across the United States and abroad.

Joseph James Nantomah, 49, was sentenced on September 18, 2026, by United States District Judge Lynn Adelman in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh