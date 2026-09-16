The Obama family announced the passing of their beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, who lived with them for 13 years

Barack Obama paid tribute to Sunny's larger-than-life personality in a detailed Facebook post, recalling her boundless energy and loyalty

Barack Obama's heartfelt message on social media ended with a touching reference to Bo, the family's first dog who died in 2021

Former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are grieving the loss of their cherished dog Sunny, with the couple sharing the heartbreaking news publicly just hours ago.

Barack and Michelle Obama mourn Sunny, their beloved Portuguese Water Dog of 13 years, as Barack shares a heartfelt tribute. Image credit: Barack Obama/FB

Source: UGC

Obama announced Sunny's passing in a warm tribute posted on Facebook, detailing that the Portuguese Water Dog had been part of the family for 13 years.

Sunny first joined the Obamas in 2013, at the start of Barack's second term in the White House, and quickly endeared herself to everyone around her, including the family's older dog, Bo.

Sunny's larger-than-life personality

In his tribute, Obama painted a vivid portrait of a dog with an extraordinary spirit.

"Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren't even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved," he wrote.

Where Bo could be won over with a treat, Sunny sought connection and play above all else. She loved running, rolling on the floor, and having her belly rubbed for as long as anyone was willing.

She followed White House staff members around as though personally overseeing their duties, and remained fiercely devoted to the Obama daughters even when they interrupted her naps.

Obama also highlighted some of Sunny's endearing quirks:

"She preferred human company to that of other dogs, drank water in the loudest and messiest way imaginable, and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog by breed, had a well-known aversion to getting wet."

Obama reflected on just how central Sunny had become to the fabric of their family life.

"As far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side, always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days," he shared.

He also touched on Sunny's protective instincts towards Bo, noting that she seemed to sense when her older companion was not as sharp or alert as he once was. Bo passed away in 2021 following a battle with cancer.

Obama closed his tribute with a sentiment that will resonate with anyone who has ever lost a beloved pet.

"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she's with her big brother now, making sure he's okay," he wrote, picturing the two dogs reunited once more.

The Facebook post below contains Barack Obama’s emotional tribute following Sunny’s death after 13 years with the family.

Barack Obama and sister spotted in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a rare video of former United States President Barack Obama spending time with his younger half-sister has captured the internet's attention.

The clip has left many social media users completely surprised, as a large number of people are only just finding out that the former president has a sister.

The X video was shared by @beingblackislit on June 25, 2026, after Obama uploaded a heartfelt post dedicated to her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh