Police confirmed two occupants were aboard the Kenya School of Flying aircraft when it came down

The light aircraft went down during a scheduled training flight, with one victim dying at the crash scene

Authorities have announced a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash

A student pilot and a flying instructor lost their lives after a light aircraft belonging to the Kenya School of Flying crashed in the Kajiado area during a routine training exercise.

The Kenya Police share the final moments before the tragic Kajiado aircraft crash that claims two lives. Image credit: Michal Krakowiak/iStock, Reuters

Source: UGC

Police confirmed that the aircraft had two people on board when it went down.

One of the victims died at the crash site, while the second was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

"We had two souls on board. One victim died at the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital and died due to his injuries," police said in an official statement released following the crash.

Kenya School of Flying loses instructor and student

The Kenya School of Flying, which operates the aircraft involved in the accident, offers aviation training across multiple stages of pilot education.

Training flights such as the one that ended in tragedy are a standard component of the institution's curriculum, routinely conducted to build student experience in the air.

The loss of both a learner and a seasoned flying instructor in a single incident represents a significant blow to Kenya's aviation training community.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the security service briefing the public on the aircraft crash.

Authorities have said a full investigation will be carried out to establish what led to the aircraft going down.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the crash have not yet been made public. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, review flight records, and assess weather and operational conditions at the time of the incident.

The deaths have cast a sombre shadow over a sector dedicated to building the next generation of Kenyan aviation professionals, with both the experienced and the aspiring paying the ultimate price in the same tragic moment.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia confirms the passing of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, a revered figure in Islamic scholarship in a heartfelt tribute. Image credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia﻿/FB

Source: UGC

Dr Bawumia confirms Sheikh Saeed Abubakari's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, paid tribute to a prominent Islamic leader, Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, following his passing.

In a Facebook post dated September 8, 2026, Bawumia announced the death of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, who served as the leader of the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale.

The NPP flagbearer described receiving the news with deep sadness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh