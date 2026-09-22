Apple reached a $250 million class action settlement over allegations it misled consumers about AI and Siri capabilities on new devices

Eligible buyers of certain iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models purchased between June 2024 and March 2025 could qualify for compensation

Claimants must file before a December 21, 2026 deadline, with a final court approval hearing scheduled for February 2027

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Apple has agreed to a $250 million class action settlement following allegations that the company made misleading claims about the artificial intelligence features available on its newer iPhone models.

The lawsuit centred on the September 2024 launch of the iPhone 16, which the plaintiffs argued created a "clear and reasonable consumer expectation" that advanced AI capabilities would be available on the devices.

Apple agrees to a $250m Siri AI settlement. Eligible iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 buyers may receive up to $95 in payouts before the 21 December 2026 deadline. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although Apple did roll out some Apple Intelligence features, the integration of ChatGPT with Siri and an emoji creation tool fell short of what consumers had been led to expect, according to the complaint.

Who qualifies for a payout

To be eligible, a claimant must be a US resident who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025. The claimant must also confirm they expected to receive certain Siri Apple Intelligence features at the time of purchase but did not.

Only original purchasers qualify. Devices acquired through resale are excluded, though businesses that bought eligible devices directly are permitted to file claims.

Under the settlement terms, each valid claim is worth $25 per device. That figure may be adjusted upward or downward based on the total number of claims received, with the maximum payout capped at $95 per device. Claimants may submit a separate claim for each qualifying device they own.

How to file a claim

Eligible customers must complete and submit a valid claim form by 21 December 2026. Submissions must include current contact details, confirmation of the purchase within the qualifying window, and supporting information verifying ownership of an eligible device.

Claims that are incomplete, contain inaccurate information, or are submitted after the deadline will be rejected. Approved claimants will receive payment via physical or digital cheque once the settlement receives final court approval.

A final approval hearing has been scheduled for 24 February 2027 at the US District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose. The court will use that hearing to assess whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and to consider any objections filed before that date. Payments will be processed promptly if no subsequent appeals are lodged, though any appeals could delay disbursement.

Apple unveils 1st foldable phone & iPhone 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apple had rolled out its most expansive product launch in years, introducing its first foldable iPhone alongside a new Pro smartphone lineup, refreshed smartwatches and updated AirPods.

Incoming Chief Executive John Ternus led the event on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in his debut keynote since taking the top job.

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Source: YEN.com.gh