The UK Department for Education has removed Ghana and Nigeria from its list of countries eligible for the direct Qualified Teacher Status application route in England

The decision followed concerns that most applications from the two countries relied on personal email addresses instead of verified school domain references for employment history checks

Affected teachers are not completely barred from working in England, as alternative pathways such as assessment-only QTS and international qualified teacher status remain open to them

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Teachers trained in Ghana and Nigeria can no longer apply directly for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) in England, after UK authorities tightened the rules on which countries qualify for the fast-track recognition scheme.

The UK Department for Education removes Ghana and Nigeria from its direct fast-track teaching qualification route over reference verification concerns. Image credit: Hugh Sitton/Getty Images

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Qualified Teacher Status is the professional credential required to teach in the majority of schools across England, although some school types, such as certain academies and free schools, do not require it.

Overseas-trained teachers have historically been able to apply for QTS through a direct recognition service if their country of training appeared on an approved list.

The service allowed teachers to have their foreign qualifications recognised without completing a full UK teacher-training programme from scratch.

Being removed from that list does not disqualify a teacher outright, but it does mean losing the simplest and fastest path to the credential.

UK tightens teaching route for Ghana, Nigeria

The Department for Education pulled Ghana, Nigeria, and India from its list of eligible countries under the "Apply for QTS in England" service starting September 9, 2026.

To stay on the list, a country needs a recognised national body that can vouch for a teacher's professional status and supply references the department can trust.

Figures from the 2024/25 academic year show the scale of the affected pool: Ghana and Nigeria together submitted 2,143 applications, split almost evenly between the two countries, yet only about a quarter of those were approved.

Poor email verification triggers the route exclusion

Officials pointed to a specific weak spot in how applicants backed up their work history.

More than seven in ten submissions from Ghanaian and Nigerian teachers cited referees using ordinary email providers rather than addresses tied to an actual school, making it far harder for assessors to confirm the details were genuine.

The department framed the change as a matter of trust in the system, insisting it needs confidence that what applicants submit checks out before handing out a credential meant to certify classroom readiness in England.

Teachers still have alternative routes into England

Losing the direct route is not the end of the road for teachers from the affected countries.

The UK's four-year rule still lets qualified overseas teachers take up classroom posts in England without QTS for up to four years before the credential becomes mandatory.

Beyond that window, options include the assessment-only pathway, which lets experienced degree-holders earn QTS without repeating formal training, typically for a fee between roughly £1,500 and £4,000, as well as the fully online international qualified teacher status (iQTS) programme run through partnerships with English training providers.

UK tightens student visa financial checks too

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the UK government also rolled out stricter Student visa checks affecting Ghanaians, targeting applicants with large or unexplained bank deposits and gaps in their academic history.

Under the updated guidance, students who received money from family members or sponsors must now keep clear, traceable records showing exactly where those funds came from

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Source: YEN.com.gh