Commercial motorcycle riders in Accra have raised concerns about alleged extortion by MTTD officers during traffic enforcement operations

One Okada rider claimed officers demanded between GHC100 and GHC200 without providing clear reasons for the stops

Ghana Statistical Service data showed the MTTD recorded the highest bribery interaction rate among police units at 54.6 per cent in August 2026

Some commercial motorcycle riders, widely referred to as Okada riders, in Accra are speaking out against what they describe as a pattern of extortion by officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) during routine traffic enforcement activities.

Accra Okada Riders open up about alleged treatment from MTTD officers. Photo credit: @ghanapolice.

Source: UGC

Riders report unexplained roadside payments

The riders say they are frequently stopped and required to pay sums of money without receiving any clear explanation of the offence committed. One rider who shared his experience said the demands vary and often come without documentation.

"All they say is they are doing an operation. They can take like GHC100, and sometimes GHC200," the rider said.

Beyond roadside demands, some riders allege that when their motorcycles are seized, they are asked to make informal payments at police stations before the vehicles are returned to them. Since their motorcycles are their primary source of livelihood, each incident can severely disrupt their daily income.

MTTD's alleged bribery rate among the highest in Ghana

The riders' concerns are backed by official statistics. In August 2026, the Ghana Statistical Service released data showing that the MTTD recorded the highest bribery interaction rate among all police units in the country, at 54.6 per cent.

The Ghana Police Service has taken some steps in response to broader bribery concerns. Seven officers in Accra were recently interdicted after a patrol team allegedly stopped a citizen, demanded an unlawful payment, and compelled the victim to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Traffic offences in Ghana are regulated under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026, L.I. 2519, which covers violations such as drink driving, speeding, running red lights, using a mobile phone while driving, and failure to wear safety gear for motorcycle and tricycle operators.

MTTD Officers engage in road construction. Photo credit: @ghanapolice.

Source: UGC

Okada riders call for bodycams and stronger accountability

Anti-corruption campaigner Bright Ofori has called for structural reform in how traffic enforcement is carried out. He believes that technology must play a central role in restoring public trust.

"The police should strengthen its disciplinary systems and make use of bodycams too, as other countries have adopted," Ofori said.

The Ghana Police Service has also rolled out TraffiTech-GH, an automated traffic enforcement system designed to digitise road monitoring and reduce dependence on manual checks. The initiative is intended to bring greater transparency to traffic regulation.

For Okada riders in Accra, however, technology alone will not resolve the problem. They insist that accountability at the individual officer level, and fair treatment during enforcement operations, are the real measures of whether any system works in practice.

Police interdicts officers over extortion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghana Police Service’s decision to interdict seven patrol officers over alleged extortion in Accra.

The officers are accused of demanding money from a victim and forcing him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau is investigating the allegations and is expected to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

The case has drawn attention to police accountability and the safeguards in place for members of the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh