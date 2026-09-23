Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Misty and cloudy skies dominated the morning, with slight rain or thunderstorms hitting a few areas across Ghana

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain spreading across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors by evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a day of shifting conditions, from morning mist to afternoon sunshine and evening storms.

GMet indicated that the early hours of Wednesday would bring misty and mostly cloudy skies to several parts of the country.

GMet lists areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, September 23, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A number of areas are also likely to experience light rain or isolated thunderstorms during the morning period.

As the day progresses, conditions are expected to improve, with sunshine breaking through across various parts of Ghana during the afternoon.

However, the respite may be brief for some regions, as thunderstorms and rain remain likely over parts of the Middle and Transition sectors during that same period.

Evening storms expected in northern sectors

By evening, mostly cloudy skies are forecast to return across the country.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to affect parts of the Middle, Transition, and Northern sectors as night falls, urging residents in those areas to remain alert.

Ghanaians travelling or commuting on Wednesday are advised to plan accordingly, particularly those heading into the Middle Belt and northern parts of the country, where the risk of heavy downpours is higher later in the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

GMet had warned of mist, fog and reduced visibility along the coast and in forested and mountainous areas.

Thunderstorms and rain were also expected to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh