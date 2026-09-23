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GMet Lists Areas Likely to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Today, September 23
Ghana

GMet Lists Areas Likely to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Today, September 23

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, covering conditions across the country
  • Misty and cloudy skies dominated the morning, with slight rain or thunderstorms hitting a few areas across Ghana
  • GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain spreading across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors by evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a day of shifting conditions, from morning mist to afternoon sunshine and evening storms.

GMet indicated that the early hours of Wednesday would bring misty and mostly cloudy skies to several parts of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
GMet lists areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, September 23, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

A number of areas are also likely to experience light rain or isolated thunderstorms during the morning period.

As the day progresses, conditions are expected to improve, with sunshine breaking through across various parts of Ghana during the afternoon.

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However, the respite may be brief for some regions, as thunderstorms and rain remain likely over parts of the Middle and Transition sectors during that same period.

Read also

GMet names areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rain this afternoon, September 22

Evening storms expected in northern sectors

By evening, mostly cloudy skies are forecast to return across the country.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to affect parts of the Middle, Transition, and Northern sectors as night falls, urging residents in those areas to remain alert.

Ghanaians travelling or commuting on Wednesday are advised to plan accordingly, particularly those heading into the Middle Belt and northern parts of the country, where the risk of heavy downpours is higher later in the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

GMet had warned of mist, fog and reduced visibility along the coast and in forested and mountainous areas.

Thunderstorms and rain were also expected to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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