Ghanaian content creator Wodemaya hosted YouTube sensation MrBeast at his Lamu Restaurant in Ghana, treating him to a traditional Ghanaian feast with much pride

MrBeast got his revenge the next day, showing up with Feastables chocolate and playfully attempting to overfeed Wodemaya in return during their viral video

The visit forms part of MrBeast's ongoing presence in Ghana, where he has previously funded major community development and philanthropic projects for local children

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Popular Ghanaian content creator Wodemaya has shared a light-hearted video documenting his hosting of YouTube star MrBeast, who later returned the favour with a playful chocolate-fuelled revenge mission.

Wodemaya hosts MrBeast with a traditional Ghanaian feast at his Lamu Restaurant, and the YouTuber returns with a chocolate-filled revenge video. Image credit: Wodemaya.

Source: Facebook

MrBeast's visit comes shortly after reports that he is behind a $10 million village project in Ghana aimed at keeping children out of cocoa farm labour.

The American content creator, known for large-scale charity work, has been linked to the initiative as part of his broader push to address child labour on cocoa farms in West Africa.

According to reports, the project includes housing and community infrastructure designed to give affected families sustainable alternatives to farm work.

It builds on his earlier efforts in the region, including feeding programmes aimed at boosting school attendance. MrBeast has said the fight against child labour on cocoa farms is the work he most wants to be remembered for.

Wodemaya hosts MrBeast at his Ghana restaurant

While in Ghana, MrBeast shared a series of posts documenting his visit, including a light-hearted exchange with Wodemaya.

Wodemaya earlier posted that he had hosted MrBeast at his Lamu Restaurant in Ghana, describing how he "overfed" his guest with a proper Ghanaian feast.

He later shared that MrBeast returned the following day for what he called "revenge."

In that video, MrBeast was seen feeding Wodemaya Feastables chocolate continuously, in a playful attempt to overfeed him in return.

The Facebook video of MrBeast overfeeding Wodemaya is below.

Netizens react to Wodemaya, MrBeast video online

The video drew a wave of reactions from fans online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@cency.standard.anamukut:

He should set up a manufacturing facility here in Africa for his chocolate brand... we no longer sell raw cocoa

@jackson.kelechi.ani:

Wode is hilarious

@akata.midia:

Ghana is proud of you bro

@ty.bi.samm:

Wode is laughing like a happy girlfriend

@atv.global:

The way I am screaming. Wodemaya is blessed huh

MrBeast's history of philanthropy work in Ghana

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, MrBeast was reportedly named "Chief of Development" in a Ghanaian community after investing $1 million to rebuild a school that had been declared too dangerous for students.

The project included a fully furnished classroom block for more than 250 pupils, a well to provide clean water for the school and surrounding community, and newly built homes gifted to two teachers in recognition of their dedication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh