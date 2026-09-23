Sweden announced a phased transfer of migration operations from its Shanghai consulate-general to Beijing

The shift will affect visa application processing across three Visa Application Centres currently linked to Shanghai

The full transition is set to be completed by January 1, 2027, with key changes beginning as early as October 2026

Sweden's Migration Agency has announced plans to shift all migration operations in China from the consulate-general in Shanghai to the Swedish embassy in Beijing, with the process unfolding in stages through to early 2027.

Sweden is set to move China migration operations from Shanghai to Beijing by January 2027, with visa processing and case requirements changing from October 2026. Image credit: 4045, chuyu/iStock

Source: UGC

The agency confirmed the move will happen gradually, giving applicants and relevant institutions time to adjust before the full changeover takes effect.

Sweden migration operations: What changes and when

The first major shift takes place on October 1, 2026, when the Beijing embassy assumes responsibility for processing visa applications from the three Visa Application Centres currently managed by the Shanghai consulate-general.

From that same date, the consulate-general in Shanghai will stop accepting new visa applications entirely.

A month later, on November 1, 2026, the Beijing embassy takes over interviews, investigations, and all other tasks linked to migration cases for individuals living in China.

Anyone submitting documents connected to a migration case will need to direct them to Beijing from that point.

Migration operation to complete by January 2027

By January 1, 2027, the Beijing embassy will be the sole point of contact for all migration-related matters in China.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that no migration cases will be handled at the Shanghai consulate-general after that date.

The agency has not publicly stated the reasons behind the consolidation, though centralising operations under a single embassy typically streamlines administrative processes and reduces the costs associated with running parallel operations across multiple locations.

Individuals in China who have pending or upcoming migration matters are advised to take note of the timeline and ensure any correspondence or applications are directed to the correct office ahead of each transition date.

Sweden sets special citizenship rule for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden raised the bar for foreigners seeking to become citizens, with new naturalisation rules that significantly extend how long applicants must live in the country before qualifying.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that the updated requirements came into force on 6 June 2026. Under the new framework, adult applicants must now demonstrate at least eight years of habitual residence in Sweden, a sharp increase from the previous five-year threshold that had been in place.

Foreigners who are younger than 21 years of age are subject to a slightly different standard.

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Source: YEN.com.gh