Broadcast journalist Abena Kyei Boakye arrived at the ESP Hotel for a signing ceremony where she was officially unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Glow Washing Powder

The celebrated presenter looked elegant at the event, dressed in a fitted white outfit as she stepped out for the official unveiling as the face of the detergent brand

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with some linking the deal to her recent departure from Kantanka TV and celebrating her new chapter

Broadcast journalist Abena Kyei Boakye has landed a new ambassadorial deal, arriving at the ESP Hotel to be officially unveiled as the new face of Glow Washing Powder.

Broadcast journalist Abena Kyei Boakye arrives at the ESP Hotel to be officially unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Glow Washing Powder. Image credit: Abena Boakye/Bessah Gh.

Source: Facebook

Before becoming a household name behind the microphone, Abena Kyei Boakye first gained public recognition as the third runner-up at the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

That platform helped launch her into broadcasting, where she went on to host shows including Eno Show on Atinka TV and later built her profile further across other stations.

Her journey from beauty queen to respected media personality has spanned more than a decade, and her appearance and presenting style have frequently drawn public attention along the way.

The latest ambassadorial deal adds another milestone to that evolving career.

Abena Kyei Boakye's new ambassadorial deal

According to updates shared by Ghana Base and Bessah Ghana on TikTok, Abena Kyei Boakye arrived at the ESP Hotel ahead of the official signing ceremony, confirming her as the new brand ambassador for Glow Washing Powder, a leading detergent brand.

She looked elegant, dressed in a fitted white two-piece outfit with a button-front top and matching trousers, paired with a pearl necklace, statement earrings, and sleek, straight hair.

Abena was seen walking confidently into the venue ahead of the signing, drawing attention from onlookers and cameras present.

The TikTok video of her arriving at the venue is below.

Fans react to Abena Kyei Boakye's new deal

The announcement drew a wave of excitement from fans online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Akyaa_Oyiakwan wrote:

"There is some favour bi dey. Despite media... the moment u step there p3 then ambassadorial deals nkoaaaa. Congratulations"

PEÑA_L💕V💕E commented:

"Amen 🙏 I was happy when she left Kantanka TV cus God has a reason for everything and see what the Lord is doing in her life. God bless you super star 🥰🎉"

enjoyee added:

"God bless you more and more for your hard work"

Prince Obimpeh wrote:

"We can't stay calm... the Lord is good 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Old photos of Abena Kyei Boakye resurface

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abena Kyei Boakye previously trended after a video of her arriving at work sparked debate, with some social media users accusing her of using foam pads to enhance her shape.

Amid the backlash, old photos and videos resurfaced showing her appearance over the years, from her 2011 GMB pageant days to various modelling and presenting moments, as fans and critics compared her past and present looks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh