GIMPA shared an official statement after Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu collapsed during a speech at the institution

Sosu collapsed on Thursday, September 24, 2026, while addressing students at GIMPA's SRC Leadership Forum in Accra

GIMPA confirmed it received an update from the MP's office following the incident, indicating that Francis-Xavier Sosu is doing well

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Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu collapsed while delivering a speech at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026, prompting a swift response from the institution and drawing concern from across the country.

GIMPA issues a statement after Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu's recent collapse during a speech at he institution. Image credit: Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: Facebook

Francis-Xavier Sosu had been invited to address students at GIMPA's Student Representative Council (SRC) Leadership Forum, where he was expected to share his experiences with the next generation of leaders. He fell ill partway through his address, alarming those in attendance.

GIMPA responds to Francis-Xavier Sosu's collapse

GIMPA management, SRC executives and on-site medical staff acted promptly after the MP took ill.

In an official press release issued the same day and signed by Director of Corporate Affairs and Institutional Advancement Odelia Ntiamoah, the institution expressed appreciation to Sosu for making time to engage with its students despite the difficult turn the visit took.

"GIMPA wishes Hon. Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu a speedy recovery," the statement read.

The release confirmed that GIMPA had received word from the MP's office that he had received medical attention and was doing well.

The institution urged members of the public to follow official communications from Sosu's office for further updates on his condition rather than rely on unverified reports circulating online.

Videos of Sosu's collapse spread online

Videos and accounts of the incident spread quickly across social media platforms, amplifying public concern about the lawmaker's health.

The footage prompted widespread calls for prayers and well-wishes directed at the Madina constituency representative.

GIMPA's statement did not specify what caused Sosu to fall ill, nor did it reveal the nature of the medical care he received or the facility where he was taken after the incident.

The institution's update nonetheless offered some reassurance to a public that had been left anxious by the circulating footage.

Sosu, who represents the Madina Constituency in Parliament, remains one of the more prominent voices in Ghana's legislature, and news of his collapse drew reactions from well-wishers urging him to rest and recover fully.

The Facebook post from GIMPA is below.

Sam George reacts to Sosu after collapse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Communications Minister Sam George’s message of support to Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu after a sudden collapse during a public engagement at GIMPA.

Sam George wished the MP well and offered to pray for him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh