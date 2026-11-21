Kuwait Employment: 15 Jobs Foreigners Can Apply for Without a Certificate
- Kuwait has opened several employment opportunities to foreign workers who do not hold formal academic qualifications
- The available roles span construction, hospitality, transportation and technical trades across different skill levels
- Monthly salaries for the 15 positions range from 120 to 400 Kuwaiti dinars, equivalent to GH₵4,527 to GH₵15,091
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Foreigners seeking work in Kuwait can access at least 15 job categories without holding a formal academic certificate, with monthly salaries ranging from 120 to 400 Kuwaiti dinars (KWD), equivalent to approximately GH₵4,527 to GH₵15,091 based on an exchange rate of GH₵37.73 per Kuwaiti dinar as of November 21.
Kuwait's economy, historically driven by oil revenues, has long depended on expatriate labour to sustain its infrastructure and service industries, generating consistent demand for foreign workers at various skill levels, according to Dananepal.
15 jobs open to foreigners without a certificate
The positions available to applicants without formal qualifications span several sectors.
At the entry level, roles such as general worker, cleaner, security guard, housekeeping worker and factory worker carry monthly salaries of between 120 and 200 KWD (GH₵4,527 to GH₵7,545).
Warehouse workers and hotel staff earn between 130 and 220 KWD (GH₵4,905 to GH₵8,300) per month.
No.
Job
Monthly salary (KWD)
Ghana cedi equivalent
1
General worker
120–200
GH₵4,527–7,545
2
Cleaner
120–200
GH₵4,527–7,545
3
Security guard
120–200
GH₵4,527–7,545
4
Housekeeping worker
120–200
GH₵4,527–7,545
5
Factory worker
120–200
GH₵4,527–7,545
6
Warehouse worker
130–220
GH₵4,905–8,300
7
Hotel staff
130–220
GH₵4,905–8,300
8
Driver
150–250
GH₵5,659–9,432
9
Heavy-duty driver
180–300
GH₵6,791–11,318
10
Electrician
180–300
GH₵6,791–11,318
11
Plumber
180–300
GH₵6,791–11,318
12
Welder
180–300
GH₵6,791–11,318
13
AC technician
200–350
GH₵7,545–13,204
14
Mechanical technician
200–350
GH₵7,545–13,204
15
Supervisor
250–400
GH₵9,432–15,091
Practical skills can increase earning potential
The absence of an academic certificate does not, on its own, guarantee a job offer.
Employers in Kuwait typically require practical experience, trade-specific training, valid driving licences or other verifiable skills relevant to the role.
Workers who bring demonstrable technical expertise are better positioned to access the higher salary brackets within these categories.
The gulf between entry-level pay and the ceiling for supervisors and technical specialists reflects how much practical ability can influence earning potential, even without formal qualifications.
Prospective applicants are advised to thoroughly review employment contracts, confirm work permit arrangements, and clarify accommodation and other benefits with employers before making any travel arrangements.
Salary figures are approximate conversions and may shift with exchange rate movements.
Kuwait announces 15-year residency rules
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuwait had introduced four categories of foreign companies and investors eligible for its new 15-year residency programme.
Applicants must meet specific financial and professional requirements to qualify for the long-term permit.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.