Kuwait has opened several employment opportunities to foreign workers who do not hold formal academic qualifications

The available roles span construction, hospitality, transportation and technical trades across different skill levels

Monthly salaries for the 15 positions range from 120 to 400 Kuwaiti dinars, equivalent to GH₵4,527 to GH₵15,091

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Foreigners seeking work in Kuwait can access at least 15 job categories without holding a formal academic certificate, with monthly salaries ranging from 120 to 400 Kuwaiti dinars (KWD), equivalent to approximately GH₵4,527 to GH₵15,091 based on an exchange rate of GH₵37.73 per Kuwaiti dinar as of November 21.

Kuwait's economy, historically driven by oil revenues, has long depended on expatriate labour to sustain its infrastructure and service industries, generating consistent demand for foreign workers at various skill levels, according to Dananepal.

Kuwait has opened several employment opportunities to foreign workers who do not hold formal academic qualifications. Photos by Anadolu and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

15 jobs open to foreigners without a certificate

The positions available to applicants without formal qualifications span several sectors.

At the entry level, roles such as general worker, cleaner, security guard, housekeeping worker and factory worker carry monthly salaries of between 120 and 200 KWD (GH₵4,527 to GH₵7,545).

Warehouse workers and hotel staff earn between 130 and 220 KWD (GH₵4,905 to GH₵8,300) per month.

No. Job Monthly salary (KWD) Ghana cedi equivalent 1 General worker 120–200 GH₵4,527–7,545 2 Cleaner 120–200 GH₵4,527–7,545 3 Security guard 120–200 GH₵4,527–7,545 4 Housekeeping worker 120–200 GH₵4,527–7,545 5 Factory worker 120–200 GH₵4,527–7,545 6 Warehouse worker 130–220 GH₵4,905–8,300 7 Hotel staff 130–220 GH₵4,905–8,300 8 Driver 150–250 GH₵5,659–9,432 9 Heavy-duty driver 180–300 GH₵6,791–11,318 10 Electrician 180–300 GH₵6,791–11,318 11 Plumber 180–300 GH₵6,791–11,318 12 Welder 180–300 GH₵6,791–11,318 13 AC technician 200–350 GH₵7,545–13,204 14 Mechanical technician 200–350 GH₵7,545–13,204 15 Supervisor 250–400 GH₵9,432–15,091

Practical skills can increase earning potential

The absence of an academic certificate does not, on its own, guarantee a job offer.

Employers in Kuwait typically require practical experience, trade-specific training, valid driving licences or other verifiable skills relevant to the role.

Workers who bring demonstrable technical expertise are better positioned to access the higher salary brackets within these categories.

The gulf between entry-level pay and the ceiling for supervisors and technical specialists reflects how much practical ability can influence earning potential, even without formal qualifications.

Prospective applicants are advised to thoroughly review employment contracts, confirm work permit arrangements, and clarify accommodation and other benefits with employers before making any travel arrangements.

Salary figures are approximate conversions and may shift with exchange rate movements.

Kuwait announces 15-year residency rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuwait had introduced four categories of foreign companies and investors eligible for its new 15-year residency programme.

Applicants must meet specific financial and professional requirements to qualify for the long-term permit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh