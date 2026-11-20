Ghana defender Gideon Mensah was left out of FC Koln's travelling squad for Friday's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich

Koln's decision is linked to Mensah's international workload after he played 90 minutes in both of Ghana's AFCON qualifying wins over Somalia

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is set to return to the touchline for the first time following a medical episode at the club's training ground

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah will not feature in FC Koln's Bundesliga visit to Bayern Munich on Friday, November 20, after being left out of the travelling squad.

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah will miss the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and FC Köln on November 20, 2026. Photos by DeFodi Images and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Why Mensah will miss Bayern vs FC Koln clash

The 28-year-old's exclusion is not understood to be injury-related.

Instead, Koln's decision appears to stem from the demands placed on Mensah during the recent international window, in which he completed the full 90 minutes in both of Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying wins over Somalia.

Having completed back-to-back full appearances for the Black Stars, the limited recovery time between international duty and Koln's fixture in Munich is understood to have influenced the club's call to leave him out, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Ghana secured maximum points from the double-header, but the schedule left Mensah with insufficient time to prepare for such a demanding fixture.

The absence adds to a difficult start to the season for the defender, who has featured in only four of Koln's nine Bundesliga matches so far, per Transfermarkt.

Borna Sosa has been the preferred option at left-back, leaving Mensah with ground to make up if he is to cement a starting role at the club.

Vincent Kompany set to return to Bayern touchline

Meanwhile, Friday's fixture takes on added significance for Bayern Munich, as manager Vincent Kompany is expected to return to the dugout after a medical episode that required attention following a collapse at the club's training ground.

The nature and severity of the incident had raised concerns among Bayern supporters, making his anticipated return a timely development for the Bundesliga champions.

Kompany's presence on the touchline is expected to provide a boost as Bayern look to maintain their strong domestic form heading into the fixture against Köln.

For Mensah, attention now shifts to recovering from his international commitments and working his way back into contention for Koln's upcoming Bundesliga assignments.

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 hopes boosted by Ivory Coast draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations improved after Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia on November 17.

The result keeps Ivory Coast on top of Group C with 10 points, followed by Gambia on seven and Ghana on six, while Somalia remains at the bottom without a point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh