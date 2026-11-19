Sweden's Migration Agency outlined two key grounds that can lead to the cancellation of a permanent residence permit

One trigger involves extended absence from Sweden, as the permit is designed to support continued residence and not serve as a travel document

The agency also flagged dishonesty during the application process as a basis for revocation, even if the inaccuracy was not detected at the time of approval

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Sweden's Migration Agency has set out the specific circumstances under which a permanent residence permit can be cancelled, clarifying the limits of a status that many holders assume is entirely secure.

Sweden's Migration Agency outlined two key grounds that can lead to the cancellation of a permanent residence permit. Credit: Xurxo Lobato

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A permanent residence permit in Sweden does not expire and grants the holder the right to live and work in the country without restriction. Despite that, the Migration Agency can revoke the permit under two distinct conditions.

The first ground for cancellation is a loss of genuine residence. Where a permit holder is found to be living outside Sweden, or has spent a considerable period abroad, the agency is empowered to withdraw the permit.

The principle underpinning this rule is straightforward: the permit exists to facilitate continued life in Sweden, not to function as a document that confers benefits without any obligation to remain in the country.

The second ground relates to the integrity of the original application. If the Migration Agency establishes that an applicant provided false information or deliberately concealed details that were relevant to the granting of the permit, that permit can be revoked. Importantly, this consequence applies even where the discrepancy was not identified at the time the permit was approved.

How to Qualify for a Swedish Permanent Residence Permit

To be considered for a permanent residence permit, an applicant must have resided in Sweden on a valid residence permit for a qualifying period. The specific duration of that period, as well as the supporting documents required, differs depending on the category of the applicant's current permit.

In most cases, applicants do not file a standalone application for the permanent permit. Instead, the request is made as part of an application to renew an existing residence permit. Meeting eligibility requirements includes demonstrating financial self-sufficiency and maintaining a clean conduct record during the period of residence.

The Migration Agency's guidance serves as a reminder that permanent residence in Sweden carries ongoing obligations, chiefly that holders must maintain actual, continuous residence in the country and must have been fully transparent throughout the application process.

Denmark restricts foreigners from securing work permits in 2 occupations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had halted applications from foreign doctors and nurses seeking professional authorisation to practise in the country.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the development on its official immigration portal, which was last updated on October 12, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh