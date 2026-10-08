The UK government has published official guidelines on which foreign workers can apply for a Skilled Worker visa below the standard salary threshold

Eligible applicants include those under 26, recent graduates, STEM PhD holders, and postdoctoral researchers in science or higher education

Workers qualifying under reduced rates must earn between 70% and 90% of their occupation's going rate, not simply the minimum figure

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The United Kingdom government has published formal guidelines outlining which categories of foreign workers may be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa while earning below the standard salary requirement of £41,700.

The guidelines confirm that certain applicants can qualify at a reduced threshold of between £33,400 and the standard rate, provided they meet at least one of three defined criteria.

UK guidelines explain who qualifies for a Skilled Worker visa below £41,700 Image credit: Christopher Furlong, Spaceliner/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for reduced salary rate

The first qualifying group covers applicants who are under 26 years of age, current students, recent graduates, or individuals undergoing formal professional development or training.

The second category applies to workers holding a PhD-level qualification in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field that is directly relevant to the position they have been hired for. Those with a doctoral qualification in a different subject must earn at least £37,500 to be considered under the reduced rate.

The third group is limited to individuals occupying postdoctoral positions within the science or higher education sectors.

Crucially, meeting the minimum salary figure alone is not sufficient for eligibility. The salary offered must fall within 70% to 90% of the recognised going rate for the specific occupation in question, as determined by the relevant job code.

Exceptions across sectors

The UK government has also noted that distinct salary rules govern workers in certain healthcare and education roles.

Separate arrangements apply to individuals who are extending an existing Skilled Worker visa, changing the conditions of a current visa, or switching to the Skilled Worker route to take up a prison officer position.

These sector-specific provisions mean the £33,400 reduced threshold does not apply uniformly, and prospective applicants are advised to verify the going rate associated with their particular occupation code before submitting an application.

The guidelines represent a structured pathway for younger professionals and highly qualified candidates to access the UK labour market under terms that reflect their career stage rather than their immediate earning level.

UK lists 4 English study visa requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has listed the four conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a Short-term study visa.

The guidance confirms that simply registering for a course is not sufficient for entry, as applicants must meet all four statutory requirements before a visa is granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh