Abel Gamarra Núñez, an 18-year-old Argentine footballer, suffered a fractured skull after being struck by a powerful shot during a youth fixture

The teenager represented FC Ezeiza in an 11-a-side match against Muniz in José C. Paz, Argentina, on Thursday, November 12

Both FC Ezeiza and futsal club Nueva Estrella released tributes to Gamarra, with Nueva Estrella suspending all sporting activities

Argentine football is in mourning after 18-year-old player Abel Gamarra Núñez died on Sunday, November 15, following a serious head injury he sustained during a youth match three days earlier.

Argentine footballer Abel Gamarra Núñez passed away after suffering a head injury during a match. Photo credit: @futbolclubezeiza/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Abel Gamarra Núñez dies following head injury

Gamarra was playing for FC Ezeiza against Muniz in José C. Paz, Argentina, on Thursday, November 12, when a powerful shot from close range struck him in the face.

He suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to hospital, where surgeons operated in an attempt to save his life. He did not survive.

Watch the sad moment Abel Núñez collapsed after a head injury, as shared on X (Viewer discretion advised):

Eyewitness Cristian Rompani described the moment in harrowing detail.

"The ball didn't get any height, and Abel was three or four metres away. It hit him full in the face," he told local media, as cited by the Express.

"It was a shot of a force I have rarely seen. He had no time to react."

Rompani added that Gamarra dropped to the ground instantly, and the referee halted the match to summon medical help.

Clubs pay emotional tribute to Abel Núñez

Born in 2008, Gamarra was an active participant in both 11-a-side football and futsal.

He represented FC Ezeiza's youth setup and also featured for the reserve side of Buenos Aires-based futsal club Nueva Estrella.

Both clubs issued tributes upon hearing of his passing. Nueva Estrella halted all sporting activity in his memory, writing:

"Your memory will live on eternally in our hearts."

FC Ezeiza spoke of the deep void left by his death, saying:

"We say goodbye to a boy who had his whole life ahead of him and who leaves an emptiness impossible to explain."

The impact of Abel's passing extended beyond the clubs he represented. Argentinos Juniors opted to postpone its scheduled futsal fixture against Nueva Estrella as a gesture of respect, also offering its condolences to Gamarra's family, close friends, and former teammates.

His death brings to mind the tragic passing of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who died aged 29 after collapsing from a heavy collision during a Segunda División match on November 3.

Ghanaian defender Tijani Joshua passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football was mourning the reported death of defender Tijani Joshua, who played for several clubs in the domestic top flight.

However, details surrounding his death, including the exact date, had not been made public at the time of reporting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh